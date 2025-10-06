Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro were launched in global markets in September, with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, 5,500mAh batteries, and triple rear cameras. Soon after their release, rumours about the next generation in the T-series lineup started appearing online. Xiaomi is expected to skip the 16T moniker, and launch the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro instead. While they aren't expected to debut in the near future, the purported Xiaomi 17T Pro has reportedly been spotted in the IMEI database, with the listing revealing the device's name and model number. The listing suggests a different launch timeline for the new phones.

Xiaomi 17T Pro Could Launch in Early 2026

As per a report by XiaomiTime, the Xiaomi 17T Pro has been listed on the IMEI database with the model numbers 2602EPTC0G and 2602EPTC0R. The '2602' prefix in 2602EPTC0G likely points to a February 2026 launch, according to the publication. This marks a notable shift from Xiaomi's usual September release cycle for its T-series.

Readers might recall that the company announced its Xiaomi 15T series, Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 13T series in the month of September in 2025, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

Internally, the Xiaomi 17T series is said to be codenamed ‘chagall' and ‘warhol', but it's not certain which name refers to the 17T and which to the 17T Pro. The standard Xiaomi 17T is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, while the Xiaomi 17T Pro model could sport a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor.

The Xiaomi 15T series was announced in September last week with a starting price tag of GBP 549 (roughly Rs. 65,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. They run on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 and feature 5,500mAh batteries. They have a 3D IceLoop System for thermal management and have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The standard Xiaomi 15T has a Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC under the hood, while the Xiaomi 15T Pro runs on a Dimensity 9400+ chipset. They have Leica-branded triple rear camera units and 32-megapixel selfie shooters. The Pro model supports 90W charging and 50W wireless charging, while the vanilla model offers 67W wired charging support.