Xiaomi 17T Pro Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database Hinting at Early Launch

Xiaomi 17T Pro was allegedly spotted on the IMEI website with model numbers 2602EPTC0G and 2602EPTC0R.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 October 2025 14:49 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15T Pro runs on a Dimensity 9400+ chipset

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17T Pro has made its appearance on the IMEI database
  • Xiaomi 15T series and Xiaomi 14T series were launched in September
  • Xiaomi 17T series is reportedly codenamed ‘chagall’ and ‘warhol’
Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro were launched in global markets in September, with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, 5,500mAh batteries, and triple rear cameras. Soon after their release, rumours about the next generation in the T-series lineup started appearing online. Xiaomi is expected to skip the 16T moniker, and launch the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro instead. While they aren't expected to debut in the near future, the purported Xiaomi 17T Pro has reportedly been spotted in the IMEI database, with the listing revealing the device's name and model number. The listing suggests a different launch timeline for the new phones.

Xiaomi 17T Pro Could Launch in Early 2026

As per a report by XiaomiTime, the Xiaomi 17T Pro has been listed on the IMEI database with the model numbers 2602EPTC0G and 2602EPTC0R. The '2602' prefix in 2602EPTC0G likely points to a February 2026 launch, according to the publication. This marks a notable shift from Xiaomi's usual September release cycle for its T-series.

Readers might recall that the company announced its Xiaomi 15T series, Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 13T series in the month of September in 2025, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

Internally, the Xiaomi 17T series is said to be codenamed ‘chagall' and ‘warhol', but it's not certain which name refers to the 17T and which to the 17T Pro. The standard Xiaomi 17T is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, while the Xiaomi 17T Pro model could sport a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor.

The Xiaomi 15T series was announced in September last week with a starting price tag of GBP 549 (roughly Rs. 65,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. They run on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 and feature 5,500mAh batteries. They have a 3D IceLoop System for thermal management and have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The standard Xiaomi 15T has a Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC under the hood, while the Xiaomi 15T Pro  runs on a Dimensity 9400+ chipset. They have Leica-branded triple rear camera units and 32-megapixel selfie shooters. The Pro model supports 90W charging and 50W wireless charging, while the vanilla model offers 67W wired charging support.

Xiaomi 15T

Xiaomi 15T

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Xiaomi 15T Pro

Xiaomi 15T Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin Price Drops to $124,000 After Hitting New All-Time High
