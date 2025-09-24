Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro have been launched during the company's global launch event in Munich on Wednesday (September 24). The latest flagship duo features MediaTek Dimensity processors and triple rear cameras co-engineered with Leica. The higher-end Xiaomi 15T Pro runs on a Dimensity 9400+ chipset, while the standard Xiaomi 15T has a Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC under the hood. Both phones come equipped with 5,500mAh batteries, a 3D IceLoop System for thermal management and carry an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Xiaomi 15T Pro supports 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 15T Pro, Xiaomi 15T Price

Xiaomi 15T Pro starts at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 83,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is released in Black, Grey and Mocha Gold colour options.

The standard Xiaomi 15 is priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 67,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.