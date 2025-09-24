Technology News
Xiaomi 15T Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Launched Alongside Xiaomi 15T: Price, Features

Xiaomi 15T Pro features a 6.83-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 September 2025 18:31 IST
Xiaomi 15T Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Launched Alongside Xiaomi 15T: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15T Pro comes in Black, Grey and Mocha Gold colour options

Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro have been launched during the company's global launch event in Munich on Wednesday (September 24). The latest flagship duo features MediaTek Dimensity processors and triple rear cameras co-engineered with Leica. The higher-end Xiaomi 15T Pro runs on a Dimensity 9400+ chipset, while the standard Xiaomi 15T has a Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC under the hood. Both phones come equipped with 5,500mAh batteries, a 3D IceLoop System for thermal management and carry an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Xiaomi 15T Pro supports 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 15T Pro, Xiaomi 15T Price

Xiaomi 15T Pro starts at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 83,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is released in Black, Grey and Mocha Gold colour options.

The standard Xiaomi 15 is priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 67,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Xiaomi Unveils HyperOS 3 Based on Android 16 With HyperIsland and New AI-Powered Features
CFTC Explores Stablecoins Collateral Initiative in US Derivatives Market

