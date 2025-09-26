Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17: Price, Features, and Full Specifications Compared

Xiaomi 17 debuted in China on September 25, along with the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, during the company's September 2025 launch event. The new Xiaomi 17 lineup is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, the new flagship chipset. While launching its new phone lineup, the Chinese smartphone maker compared the hardware specifications, design, camera performance and software features of the Xiaomi 17 with the iPhone 17, which was launched on September 9 by the Cupertino company. Here, we are comparing the specifications and pricing of the two phones to put things into perspective and see how the two fare against each other.

Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17: Price, Colour Options

Xiaomi 17: The price of the standard Xiaomi 17 starts at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, while the higher-end variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage costs CNY 4,799 (about Rs. 60,000).

On the other hand, the top-of-the-line model of the Xiaomi 17, featuring 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, has been priced at CNY 4,999 (approx. Rs. 62,000). The new handset is available in China via the company's online store in blue, black, white, and pink colourways.

iPhone 17: The iPhone 17 price in India starts at Rs. 82,900 for the base 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 512GB storage option costs Rs. 1,02,900.

It is currently available in the country via Apple's website, Apple's offline stores, and authorised resellers in Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, White, and Black colourways.

Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone: Design, Display

Xiaomi 17: On the front, it gets a hole-punch cutout, which houses the selfie camera. The Xiaomi 17 has a square camera module on the back. It has a metal frame, too. The volume control buttons and the power button have been placed on the right side of the phone, and a USB Type-C port is placed at the bottom for data transfer and charging. It measures 151.1x71.8x8.06mm in dimensions, and weighs about 191g. It is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

In terms of display, it sports a 6.3-inch OLED screen with 1.5K (2,656x1,220 pixels) resolution, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz of touch sampling rate, and 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The display has a 19.6:9 aspect ratio and DCI-P3 colour gamut. It supports HDR 10+, HDR Vivid, and Dolby Vision. The handset boasts 1.18 mm-thick bezels.

Xiaomi 17 features a triple-rear camera unit

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

iPhone 17: The standard iPhone 17 has an aluminium build. The power button and the Camera Control button have been on the right side, while the volume control buttons and the Action Button are placed on the left side. The rear panel is made of glass, which features a pill-shaped camera module on the top-left corner. It measures 149.6x71.5x7.95mm in dimensions, while weighing about 177g. It is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

Coming to the display, the iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a ProMotion display, which marks the first time that the Cupertino tech giant has introduced a “Pro” labelled feature to a non-Pro one. The ProMotion display upgrade also brings always-on display support to the standard iPhone 17. The screen also gets Ceramic Shield 2 protection, which is claimed to offer three times the scratch protection as last year's models.

Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17: Chipset, Battery

Xiaomi 17: Powering the new Xiaomi 17 is the new 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with an unspecified Adreno GPU. The device packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The company claims that the chip is capable of delivering a peak clock speed of 4.6GHz. The handset also features a Qualcomm AI Engine for the new HyperAI tools. It runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3, which was unveiled on September 24.

The Xiaomi 17 packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The handset is also capable of 50W wireless fast charging.

iPhone 17: It is powered by Apple's latest A19 chipset, which features a 16-core Neural Engine. The chipset features a six-core CPU, a five-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The iPhone model also comes with up to 512GB of storage. The tech giant claims that the chip delivers power-efficient AI inference, increased memory bandwidth, and overall improved performance. It runs on the latest iOS 26 and features Apple Intelligence (AI) tools.

According to Apple, the CPU performance is 40 percent faster compared to the A18 chip. Moreover, the iPhone 17 can deliver up to eight hours more battery life compared to the iPhone 16, with faster charging too. The phone can charge to 50 percent in minutes, the company said. On top of this, a 10-minute charge offers up to eight hours battery life.

iPhone 17 is powered by Apple's A19 chip

Photo Credit: Apple

Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17: Cameras

Xiaomi 17: For optics, the Xiaomi 17 features a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel (f/1.67) primary sensor, featuring 23mm focal length, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.4) ultrawide-angle sensor featuring a 102-degree field of view.

On the front, it is equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 90-degree field of view. The Xiaomi 17's rear cameras can capture up to 8K videos at 30fps and up to 4K resolution videos at up to 60fps.

iPhone 17: Apple's latest standard iPhone 17 model features a dual-rear camera module, headlined by a 48-megapixel (f/1.6) Fusion primary shooter with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS), 2X in sensor zoom, and a 52mm focal length. It also gets a 48-megapixel Fusion ultrawide-angle camera on the back with an f/2.2 aperture and macro photography capabilities. On the front, it carries an 18-megapixel selfie camera with Centre Stage.

FAQs:

Q. How much does the Xiaomi 17 cost in India?

The new Xiaomi 17 is yet to be launched in India. However, it has been priced in China at CNY 4,499 (about Rs. 56,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage options cost CNY 4,799 (about Rs. 60,000) and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 62,000), respectively.

Q. What is the release date of the Xiaomi 17?

The Xiaomi 17 was launched on September 25 in China, along with Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max.

Q. What colours does the Xiaomi 17 come in?

The Xiaomi 17 is offered in four colourways - blue, black, white, and pink.

Q. Where can I buy the Xiaomi 17?

The Xiaomi 17 is currently only available in China via the company's website. The phone is yet to launch in India.

Q. What is the battery size of the Xiaomi 17?

The Xiaomi 17 packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

Q. Is the Xiaomi 17 waterproof?

The Xiaomi 17 has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.