Xiaomi has confirmed that it is gearing up to launch its Android 16-based HyperOS 3 update in India, generating strong anticipation among users across the country. While the exact rollout date is still under wraps, the announcement is bound to spark interest among Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphone owners who are expecting a major software overhaul. With HyperOS 3 already available in China, its arrival in India is expected to offer improved performance, new AI features, and overall usability across a wide range of devices.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Teased to Launch in India Soon

Xiaomi has confirmed in an X post that the Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3 will arrive in India soon. The update is teased to be "faster, smarter, and seamless." The Chinese smartphone maker has yet to reveal details about which Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones are expected to receive the update, but this information is expected to be announced soon.

The company initially introduced HyperOS 3 in China in September. It is based on Android 16, and the flagship Xiaomi 17 series became the first phones to come with the software preinstalled.

One notable addition is HyperIsland, Xiaomi's take on Apple's Dynamic Island. It provides quick-glance alerts, live activity updates, and shows the charging speed. The new dual-island layout allows users to shift, expand, or manage tasks without leaving their current screen. This helps with turning audio recordings into floating windows or accessing music controls, call information, and schedules at the top of the display.

HyperOS 3 also includes HyperAI, a suite of AI tools such as smart screen recognition, DeepThink mode, and writing features that can adjust tone and style. AI Speech Recognition improves audio quality, creates real-time transcriptions, and generates summaries. AI Search can scan device content, offer brief search summaries, and provide AI-generated answers. Gallery Search helps locate images by sorting them into ten categories. The update also brings AI Dynamic Wallpapers, an AI Cinematic Lock Screen, and a refreshed home screen design.

Xiaomi began rolling out the update in October. The Xiaomi 15T Pro, Xiaomi 15T, Watch S4 (41mm), and Smart Band 10 already come preinstalled with the software. Through October and November, the Xiaomi 15 series, Mix Flip, Redmi Note 14 series, Poco F7, and Poco X7 series, as well as the Pad Mini and Pad Mini 7, were scheduled to receive it.

By November and December, the update is expected to reach the Xiaomi 14 series, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi 15, and Redmi 14C. Older devices such as the Xiaomi 13 series and Redmi Pad Pro 5G are planned to receive HyperOS 3 by March 2026.