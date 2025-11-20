Technology News
Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

HyperOS 3 includes HyperAI, a suite of AI tools such as smart screen recognition, DeepThink mode, and writing features that can adjust tone and style.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2025 10:54 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The exact rollout date is expected to be announced soon

  • HyperIsland adds glanceable alerts and improved multitasking
  • Visual upgrades include dynamic wallpapers and cinematic lock screen
  • Rollout to Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco devices in India may begin soon
Xiaomi has confirmed that it is gearing up to launch its Android 16-based HyperOS 3 update in India, generating strong anticipation among users across the country. While the exact rollout date is still under wraps, the announcement is bound to spark interest among Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphone owners who are expecting a major software overhaul. With HyperOS 3 already available in China, its arrival in India is expected to offer improved performance, new AI features, and overall usability across a wide range of devices.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Teased to Launch in India Soon

Xiaomi has confirmed in an X post that the Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3 will arrive in India soon. The update is teased to be "faster, smarter, and seamless." The Chinese smartphone maker has yet to reveal details about which Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones are expected to receive the update, but this information is expected to be announced soon.

The company initially introduced HyperOS 3 in China in September. It is based on Android 16, and the flagship Xiaomi 17 series became the first phones to come with the software preinstalled.

One notable addition is HyperIsland, Xiaomi's take on Apple's Dynamic Island. It provides quick-glance alerts, live activity updates, and shows the charging speed. The new dual-island layout allows users to shift, expand, or manage tasks without leaving their current screen. This helps with turning audio recordings into floating windows or accessing music controls, call information, and schedules at the top of the display.

HyperOS 3 also includes HyperAI, a suite of AI tools such as smart screen recognition, DeepThink mode, and writing features that can adjust tone and style. AI Speech Recognition improves audio quality, creates real-time transcriptions, and generates summaries. AI Search can scan device content, offer brief search summaries, and provide AI-generated answers. Gallery Search helps locate images by sorting them into ten categories. The update also brings AI Dynamic Wallpapers, an AI Cinematic Lock Screen, and a refreshed home screen design.

Xiaomi began rolling out the update in October. The Xiaomi 15T Pro, Xiaomi 15T, Watch S4 (41mm), and Smart Band 10 already come preinstalled with the software. Through October and November, the Xiaomi 15 series, Mix Flip, Redmi Note 14 series, Poco F7, and Poco X7 series, as well as the Pad Mini and Pad Mini 7, were scheduled to receive it.

By November and December, the update is expected to reach the Xiaomi 14 series, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi 15, and Redmi 14C. Older devices such as the Xiaomi 13 series and Redmi Pad Pro 5G are planned to receive HyperOS 3 by March 2026.

Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,656x1,220 pixels
Xiaomi 15T

Xiaomi 15T

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Poco F7 5G

Poco F7 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Top-notch performance
  • Bad
  • Cameras could be better
  • Attract smudges
  • Bloatware heavy
Read detailed Poco F7 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7550mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Poco X7 5G

Poco X7 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Top-tier display
  • Tremendous battery performance
  • Great everyday device
  • IP66+IP68+IP69
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • A 2-megapixel macro camera is useless
  • Software support could have been better
Read detailed Poco X7 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Xiaomi Pad Mini

Xiaomi Pad Mini

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 3,008x1,880 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7,500mAh
Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor and aesthetics
  • Excellent camera setup
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent display
  • Bad
  • Bloatware apps
  • Selfie camera is inconsistent in low-light
Read detailed Xiaomi 14 review
Display 6.36-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4610mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1200x2670 pixels
Redmi 15 5G

Redmi 15 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Design feels premium
  • Exceptional battery life
  • Large display for binge watching
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels
  • Inadequate brightness levels
  • Considerable bloatware
Read detailed Redmi 15 5G review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Pad Pro 5G

Redmi Pad Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant display
  • Sleek design
  • Stable performance
  • Impressive battery life
  • Good sound output with quad speakers
  • Bad
  • Cameras are subpar
  • The keyboard case lacks a trackpad
  • Charging speed could be better
Read detailed Redmi Pad Pro 5G review
Display 12.10-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 14
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Price in India, Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of December Launch

