Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 17 to Be Available in New 1TB Storage Variant on October 5: Price, Features

The 1TB storage variant of the Xiaomi 17 will go on sale in China next month.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 September 2025 17:50 IST
Xiaomi 17 to Be Available in New 1TB Storage Variant on October 5: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 is now available in four RAM and storage options in China
  • Xiaomi 17 features Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
  • Xiaomi 17 packs a 7,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 17 in China on Thursday, alongside the Xiaomi 17 Pro series and Xiaomi Pad 8 series, featuring HyperOS 3 and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. A day later, the company introduced a new RAM and storage variant of the phone, which will go on sale next week. The Xiaomi 17 features Leica-tuned triple rear cameras and a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It has an IP68-rated body for dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi 17 Price, Availability

Xiaomi has announced a new 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage variant of the Xiaomi 17 in a post on Weibo on Thursday. Priced at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 65,900), the new model will go on sale in China starting October 5.

The new version will be sold alongside the 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants of the Xiaomi 17, which are currently up for purchase in China. The handset is available in Black, Ice Melting Blue, Snow Mountain Powder and White (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Xiaomi 17 Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi 17 ships with HyperOS 3 and features a 6.3-inch 1.5K (1,220×2,656 pixels) OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits of peak brightness. It runs on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. 

For optics, the c features a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary Light Fusion 950 sensor, 50-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Xiaomi 17 carries a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 17 Price, Xiaomi 17 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Poco F8 Ultra Key Specifications Including Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset Leaked

Related Stories

Xiaomi 17 to Be Available in New 1TB Storage Variant on October 5: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price, Features and More Compared
  2. Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Is Not Coming to OTT Platforms Anytime Soon
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Two Much, Sundarakanda, Janaawar, and More
  4. Xiaomi 17 to Be Available in a New 1TB Storage Variant on This Date
  5. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs 30,000
  6. Amazon Sale 2025: Here Are the Top 43-Inch Smart TV Deals on Amazon
  7. OnePlus 15 Showcased in India Ahead of Global Launch Next Month
  8. iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline, Design, Key Specifications Leaked
  9. Vivo Will Replace Funtouch OS with Origin OS 6 in India on This Date
  10. Xiaomi 17 India Launch Confirmed; Could Come With These Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Nubia Z80 Ultra Launch Timeline, Display and Camera Specifications Teased
  2. Alan Wake 2, Cocoon and Goat Simulator 3 Join PS Plus in October
  3. iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline, Design, Key Specifications Leaked
  4. Xiaomi 17 to Be Available in New 1TB Storage Variant on October 5: Price, Features
  5. Poco F8 Ultra Key Specifications Including Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset Leaked
  6. Oppo Find X9 Listed on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  7. Adobe Integrates Gemini Nano Banana Image Model Into Firefly App
  8. Google Upgrades Gemini 2.5 Flash With Improved Image Understanding and Better Formatting
  9. Realme GT 8 Series Display Details Revealed; Charging Specifications Spotted on Certification Website
  10. Google DeepMind Unveils Gemini Robotics 1.5 AI Models to Power General-Purpose Robots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »