Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 17 in China on Thursday, alongside the Xiaomi 17 Pro series and Xiaomi Pad 8 series, featuring HyperOS 3 and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. A day later, the company introduced a new RAM and storage variant of the phone, which will go on sale next week. The Xiaomi 17 features Leica-tuned triple rear cameras and a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It has an IP68-rated body for dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi 17 Price, Availability

Xiaomi has announced a new 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage variant of the Xiaomi 17 in a post on Weibo on Thursday. Priced at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 65,900), the new model will go on sale in China starting October 5.

The new version will be sold alongside the 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants of the Xiaomi 17, which are currently up for purchase in China. The handset is available in Black, Ice Melting Blue, Snow Mountain Powder and White (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Xiaomi 17 Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi 17 ships with HyperOS 3 and features a 6.3-inch 1.5K (1,220×2,656 pixels) OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits of peak brightness. It runs on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

For optics, the c features a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary Light Fusion 950 sensor, 50-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Xiaomi 17 carries a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

