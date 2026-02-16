Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Tesla’s CarPlay Rollout Delayed Due to iOS 26 Maps Changes, Slower Software Adoption: Mark Gurman

Tesla’s CarPlay Rollout Delayed Due to iOS 26 Maps Changes, Slower Software Adoption: Mark Gurman

Tesla reportedly found "compatibility hitches" between Apple Maps and its mapping system during testing.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 February 2026 11:08 IST
Tesla’s CarPlay Rollout Delayed Due to iOS 26 Maps Changes, Slower Software Adoption: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple says iOS 26 is now installed on 74 percent of iPhones released within the past four years

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Tesla is reportedly working to CarPlay to its cars
  • Tesla requested engineering changes from Apple to address issues with map
  • Not enough users had installed the updated iOS 26
Advertisement

Tesla has long stood out as one of the few automakers not to offer Apple CarPlay support. We heard many rumours that CarPlay would eventually be added to Tesla's car infotainment system, but the Elon Musk-led firm has yet to confirm that it will add support for the same. Now, a Bloomberg journalist states that Tesla is working with Apple to integrate CarPlay into its cars. However, several technical challenges remain for both Tesla and Apple to fix. Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly working to update CarPlay with support for third-party voice assistants.

What's Holding Back Tesla's CarPlay Debut?

In this week's Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that "Tesla continues to plan to add CarPlay, allowing it to run in a window within the current software interface. There are just a few hurdles that Tesla and Apple need to overcome".

During its testing, Tesla is said to have found "compatibility hitches" between Apple Maps and its own in-house mapping system that powers its self-driving features. Tesla's native maps reportedly didn't properly sync with Apple Maps during autonomous driving.

If both apps were displayed side by side, the mismatch could create a confusing experience for drivers. To resolve the issue, Tesla reportedly asked Apple to make engineering adjustments to Maps. Apple complied, rolling out the fix in a subsequent update to iOS 26 and the latest version of Apple CarPlay.

"But here's the catch: Adoption of iOS 26 has been slower than with previous releases. That meant, in Tesla's view, too few users had the updated Maps changes by the end of last year", said Gurman. 

The journalist notes that Apple shared its first usage figures for iOS 26 recently, reporting that the system is now installed on 74 percent of iPhone models released within the past four years compared with 76 percent adoption for iOS 18 at a similar point last year. Apple has not specified how many users are running the newer builds that include the Maps fix, leaving some uncertainty around how quickly Tesla can proceed.

It is still uncertain when (or whether) Tesla will roll out support for Apple CarPlay. The company appears to be waiting until software adoption rates go up further before moving ahead with the launch. 

In the meantime, Apple continues to bring new features to CarPlay. It added support for third-party voice chatbot apps and expanded its premium CarPlay Ultra tier.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, CarPlay, Apple CarPlay, iOS, iOS 26
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
AI Impact Summit 2026: Know Full Schedule and How to Register for India’s First AI Conference
ChatGPT Weekly Active Users in India Grew to 100 Million in February 2026: Sam Altman

Related Stories

Tesla’s CarPlay Rollout Delayed Due to iOS 26 Maps Changes, Slower Software Adoption: Mark Gurman
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. AI Impact Summit: From Registration to Schedule, All You Need to Know
  2. Apple to Reportedly Launch Low-Cost MacBook in 'Playful Colors' in March
  3. Astronomers Track Brightening of Giant Comet C/2024 E1
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Reportedly Launch Low-Cost MacBook in ‘Playful Colors’ in March
  2. ChatGPT Weekly Active Users in India Grew to 100 Million in February 2026: Sam Altman
  3. Tesla’s CarPlay Rollout Delayed Due to iOS 26 Maps Changes, Slower Software Adoption: Mark Gurman
  4. AI Impact Summit 2026: Know Full Schedule and How to Register for India’s First AI Conference
  5. NASA’s Hubble Captures Rare Pre-Planetary Transformation as Twin Beams of Light Pierce the Cosmic Dust
  6. Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip Streaming Online: Know About Jermaine Harris, Amber Reign Smith Starrer
  7. Green Comet C/2024 E1 Brightens Near Mars as Scientists Forecast a Permanent Exit From the Solar System
  8. The Singers OTT Release Date: What You Need to Know About the Oscar-Shortlisted Musical Drama
  9. NASA Eyes March Launch for Artemis II After Hydrogen Tank Confidence Test Hits Equipment Snag
  10. Predator: Badlands Now Available for Streaming: What to Know About Dan Trachtenberg’s Sci-Fi Thriller
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »