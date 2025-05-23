Technology News
Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 50-Megapixel Front Camera Launched

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro sports a 6.55-inch 1.5K micro-curved OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2025 12:21 IST
Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 50-Megapixel Front Camera Launched

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro comes in Black, Cherry Blossom Pink, Iced Americano, Nebula Purple and White shades

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro carries a 50-megapixel Leica-backed main camera
  • The handset ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0
  • The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro supports 67W wired fast charging
Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro was launched in China on Thursday alongside the Xiaomi 15S Pro. The latest Civi model comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. It boasts a 1.5K micro-curved display with 1.6mm uniform, narrow bezels, and a Leica-backed triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel main sensor. It carries a 50-megapixel selfie shooter as well. A Civi 5 Pro special edition coffee-coloured variant comes with coffee grounds in the back panel.

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Price, Availability

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro price in China starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,700) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 512GB variant costs CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,300), while the top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is listed at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,800). It is offered in Black, Cherry Blossom Pink, Iced Americano, Nebula Purple, and White colour options. The phone is currently on sale in the country via the official website.

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch 1.5K (1,236×2,750 pixels) screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 3,200 nits peak brightness, a 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, as well as HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. The micro-curved OLED display has 1.6mm uniform, narrow bezels and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The phone is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 skin out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is equipped with a Leica-backed triple rear camera unit, which includes a 50-megapixel 1/1.55-inch Light Fusion 800 primary sensor with an f/1.63 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The camera unit is also equipped with a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 12-megapixel sensor paired with an ultrawide-angle lens. The handset has a 50-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture and auto-focus support.

The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging. The smartphone supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, NavIC, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. It carries an IR sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset measures 157.05×73.2×7.45mm for the Black, Cherry Blossom Pink, Nebula Purple, and White options and weighs 184g. Meanwhile, the coffee-integrated Iced Americano version has a 7.65mm profile, and weighs 181g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro, Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Price, Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Launch, Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Features, Xiaomi
Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 50-Megapixel Front Camera Launched
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: Truth or Trouble, Motorheads, and More
  2. Jony Ive and OpenAI Said to Launch AI Device With Cameras in 2027
  3. Samsung Galaxy A26 Review
  4. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature With End-to-End Encryption
  5. Tecno Pova Curve 5G India Launch Date Announced
  6. Realme GT 7T Roundup: All You Need to Know Ahead of Its Debut
  7. Honor 400 Series With 200-Megapixel Main Camera Debuts
  8. Vi Rolls Out 'Nonstop Hero' Plan With Truly Unlimited Data and Calls
  9. Sony Reportedly Planning a Games Showcase Event for June
  10. Realme Neo 7 Turbo Launch Date Confirmed; Teased to Run on This New Chipset
