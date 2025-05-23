Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro was launched in China on Thursday alongside the Xiaomi 15S Pro. The latest Civi model comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. It boasts a 1.5K micro-curved display with 1.6mm uniform, narrow bezels, and a Leica-backed triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel main sensor. It carries a 50-megapixel selfie shooter as well. A Civi 5 Pro special edition coffee-coloured variant comes with coffee grounds in the back panel.

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Price, Availability

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro price in China starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,700) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 512GB variant costs CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,300), while the top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is listed at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,800). It is offered in Black, Cherry Blossom Pink, Iced Americano, Nebula Purple, and White colour options. The phone is currently on sale in the country via the official website.

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch 1.5K (1,236×2,750 pixels) screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 3,200 nits peak brightness, a 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, as well as HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. The micro-curved OLED display has 1.6mm uniform, narrow bezels and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The phone is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 skin out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is equipped with a Leica-backed triple rear camera unit, which includes a 50-megapixel 1/1.55-inch Light Fusion 800 primary sensor with an f/1.63 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The camera unit is also equipped with a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 12-megapixel sensor paired with an ultrawide-angle lens. The handset has a 50-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture and auto-focus support.

The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging. The smartphone supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, NavIC, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. It carries an IR sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset measures 157.05×73.2×7.45mm for the Black, Cherry Blossom Pink, Nebula Purple, and White options and weighs 184g. Meanwhile, the coffee-integrated Iced Americano version has a 7.65mm profile, and weighs 181g.

