The Xiaomi 15 Civi was expected to launch in India later this year, but the company has reportedly scrapped those plans. According to a report, the Chinese tech giant may be reconsidering its strategy to push more premium products in the country. While no official reason has been stated, the decision is speculated to be influenced by the lower-than-expected sales of its predecessor, the Xiaomi 14 Civi, which launched in India in June 2024. Notably, the rumoured handset was expected to be a rebadged version of the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro.

Xiaomi 15 Civi India Launch Reportedly Cancelled

According to a SmartPrix report citing industry sources, Xiaomi has cancelled its plans to launch the 15 Civi handset in India. While the reason hasn't been officially confirmed, it is said to be linked to the lower-than-expected sales of the Xiaomi 14 Civi in the country.

The Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India as a camera-focused smartphone priced at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 47,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 512GB variants, respectively. Currently, it is being sold at discounted rates of Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 38,999 for the 256GB and 512GB options, respectively, via the official website. On Amazon, the phone is available at a lower price of Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version and Rs. 31,999 for the 12GB + 512GB configuration.

If the India launch of the Xiaomi 15 Civi has indeed been cancelled, it would create a gap in Xiaomi's Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 45,000 segment in India, indicating a possible rethink of its premiumisation strategy in the market.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is planning to unveil two new smartphones in India. This hints at the company's renewed focus on the budget-friendly segment.

The purported Xiaomi 15 Civi was said to launch with similar features as the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro, which was unveiled in China in May. It features a Leica-backed 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 50-megapixel selfie shooter, a 1.5K micro-curved display, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

