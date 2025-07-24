Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 15 Civi India Launch Cancelled as Company Rethinks 'Premiumisation' Strategy: Report

Xiaomi 15 Civi India Launch Cancelled as Company Rethinks 'Premiumisation' Strategy: Report

Xiaomi 14 Civi’s lower-than-expected sales could have led to the cancellation, according to the report.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 July 2025 15:42 IST
Xiaomi 15 Civi India Launch Cancelled as Company Rethinks 'Premiumisation' Strategy: Report

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 Civi was expected to be a rebranded Civi 5 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • This would create a gap in Xiaomi’s Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 45,000 segment
  • Xiaomi could be refocusing towards more budget smartphones
  • Redmi is planning to unveil two new smartphones in India
Advertisement

The Xiaomi 15 Civi was expected to launch in India later this year, but the company has reportedly scrapped those plans. According to a report, the Chinese tech giant may be reconsidering its strategy to push more premium products in the country. While no official reason has been stated, the decision is speculated to be influenced by the lower-than-expected sales of its predecessor, the Xiaomi 14 Civi, which launched in India in June 2024. Notably, the rumoured handset was expected to be a rebadged version of the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro.

Xiaomi 15 Civi India Launch Reportedly Cancelled

According to a SmartPrix report citing industry sources, Xiaomi has cancelled its plans to launch the 15 Civi handset in India. While the reason hasn't been officially confirmed, it is said to be linked to the lower-than-expected sales of the Xiaomi 14 Civi in the country.

The Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India as a camera-focused smartphone priced at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 47,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 512GB variants, respectively. Currently, it is being sold at discounted rates of Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 38,999 for the 256GB and 512GB options, respectively, via the official website. On Amazon, the phone is available at a lower price of Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version and Rs. 31,999 for the 12GB + 512GB configuration.

If the India launch of the Xiaomi 15 Civi has indeed been cancelled, it would create a gap in Xiaomi's Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 45,000 segment in India, indicating a possible rethink of its premiumisation strategy in the market.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is planning to unveil two new smartphones in India. This hints at the company's renewed focus on the budget-friendly segment.

The purported Xiaomi 15 Civi was said to launch with similar features as the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro, which was unveiled in China in May. It features a Leica-backed 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 50-megapixel selfie shooter, a 1.5K micro-curved display, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1236x2750 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 15 Civi, Xiaomi 15 Civi India Launch, Xiaomi 15 Civi Features, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Civi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
From Realme 15 Series Tailored for Gen Z With AI Capabilities and How Offline Channel Emerged as a Dark Horse
Redmi Note 14 SE 5G to Launch in India on July 28 With Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 120Hz Display
Xiaomi 15 Civi India Launch Cancelled as Company Rethinks 'Premiumisation' Strategy: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  2. Itel Super Guru 4G Max Launched in India With Built-In AI Voice Assistant
  3. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G to Launch in India on July 28 With These Features
  4. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Leaks Hints at Major Camera and Battery Upgrades
  5. Upcoming Redmi Smartphone in India With Battery Could Be the Redmi 15 5G
  6. Realme 15 5G Series Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) Unveiled: Check Specifications
  8. Google's AI Mode in Search Hits Major Milestone, New Features Coming
  9. Vivo T4R 5G Key Features Revealed; to Launch in India on This Date
  10. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Set Message Reminders, Just Like Slack
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Reportedly Working on a Cheaper AI Plan for Gemini; APK Teardown Suggests
  2. Xiaomi 15 Civi India Launch Cancelled as Company Rethinks 'Premiumisation' Strategy: Report
  3. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G to Launch in India on July 28 With Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 120Hz Display
  4. Microsoft Reverses $80 Pricing for The Outer Worlds 2, Issuing Refunds for Pre-Orders
  5. Google Photos Rolling Out AI-Powered Image-to-Video Generation and Remix Features
  6. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) Unveiled With Google TV, Dolby Vision Support: All Specifications
  7. WhatsApp Beta Introduces 'Remind Me' Feature With Support for Custom Message Reminders
  8. iQOO Z10R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 5,700mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. YouTube Shorts Rolling Out Photo-to-Video Tool for Animating Photos Along With New Generative Effects
  10. Vivo T4R 5G India Launch Date Set for July 31; to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »