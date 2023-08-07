Technology News

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Renders, Live Shots Leak; Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras Tipped

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will launch in China in August.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 August 2023 11:28 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 was released in China in August last month

  • Alleged live images of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 have surfaced online
  • It is teased to come with a slim design
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is confirmed to go official in China later this month. Ahead of it, renders and live images of the handset have appeared online, including an alleged shot of its retail box. The upcoming Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 appears to have a hole-punch display design. The renders suggest a Leica-tuned quad camera setup at the rear arranged on a large square-shaped island. The leaked image shows the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 in a Black shade, though the phone is likely to debut in other colourways.

A Weibo user (via @yabhishekhd) posted alleged renders and a retail box shot of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 on the Chinese social media platform showcasing the handset's design. Additionally, alleged live images of the handset have also surfaced online. The images highlight the phone from its front and back and the design looks identical to what we saw on the predecessor, Mix Fold 2. The leaked live shot shows the handset in a black shade with slightly curved corners. The Xiaomi handset appears to have a large square-shaped camera module on the back that houses at least four Leica-branded camera sensors alongside the LED flash.

A live shot gives a glimpse of the inside foldable screen of the Mix Fold 3. It is expected to offer a full-screen experience.

Xiaomi confirmed last month that the Mix Fold 3 is in the works and will be released sometime in August. It is teased to come with a slim design.

Previous rumours and leaks of the handset hint that it will have an 8.02-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) inner display and a 6.5-inch cover panel, both with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is expected to run on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is tipped to pack a 4,800mAh battery with either 50W or 67W wired fast charging support.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Specifications
