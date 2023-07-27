Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is confirmed to launch soon. Xiaomi Founder and CEO Lei Jun confirmed that the upcoming foldable will come equipped with Leica-tuned cameras. The phone is expected to succeed the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, which was unveiled in August 2022 with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. The upcoming book-style foldable is expected to launch with improved specifications in a more compact body than the preceding model.

Xiaomi Founder and CEO Lei Jun confirmed in a tweet that the Mix Fold 3 will launch in August, where he claims that the Leica-tuned cameras on the phone will offer customers "breakthroughs" in mobile photography. The cameras on the handset will have micro optical image stabilisation (OIS) motors and ultra-slim high refractive lenses. Jun added that the phone will pack compact periscope camera modules that will help the quad-camera unit offer an improved experience on a slim and lightweight book-style foldable.

The promotional image attached to the tweet shows the silhouette of a foldable smartphone and claims that the Mix Fold 3 will launch with an all-focal-length feature with its rear quad camera unit. The body of the handset is seen in a black colour variant. Although confirmed for August, the Chinese tech giant is yet to set a date for the launch.

As per recent reports, the phone has been suggested to be thinner and lighter than the Mix Fold 2, which weighed 262 grams and measured 11.2mm in thickness while also having said to come with a more durable body. The Mix Fold 3 could sport a waterdrop hinge that will reportedly increase its drop resistance capacity.

It is expected to feature an 8.02-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) inner display and a 6.5-inch cover panel, both with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Mix Fold 3 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

The Leica-tuned quad-camera systems on the Mix Fold 3 is likely to come with a zoom lens with zoom up to 3.2 times and a 5x periscope lens for long-range zoom. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 has been tipped to pack a 4,800mAh battery with either 50W or 67W wired fast charging support.

