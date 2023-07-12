Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 has been confirmed to launch in China in August. The book-style foldable smartphone is expected to succeed the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, which was released in August 2022, with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. The upcoming phone is expected to offer upgraded specifications in a more compact design. A new report suggests that the handset was listed on the 3C certification website hinting at the charging details of the phone.

Spotted first by MyFixGuide, the 3C certification site listing of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 suggests that it will likely support 67W wired fast charging, just like its preceding model. The phone has previously been tipped to pack a 4,800mAh battery with 50W wireless fast charging support.

Earlier leaks have suggested that the Mix Fold 3 is likely to be thinner and lighter, but more durable than the Mix Fold 2. The 2022 model measured 11.2mm in thickness and weighed 262 grams. The phone has also been said to only have a China release and is unlikely to launch globally.

The upcoming handset is said to sport an 8.02-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) primary display and a 6.5-inch cover screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Mix Fold 3 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

As for the optics, the white curved glass body of the Mix Fold 3 is expected to feature a Leica-tuned camera unit with a zoom lens of up to 3.2 times and a 5x periscope lens for long-range zoom. The selfie camera is likely to be placed under the display, as per reports. The rumoured waterdrop hinge design of the book-style foldable is also reported to increase its drop resistance capacity.

