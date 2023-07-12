Technology News

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Reportedly Listed on 3C Website, Could Offer 67W Fast Charging Support

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 could come with an 8.02-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) inner display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 July 2023 13:39 IST
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Reportedly Listed on 3C Website, Could Offer 67W Fast Charging Support

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is expected to succeed Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is said to come with an Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The phone could sport an 8.02-inch full-HD+ primary display
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 could have 16GB of LPDDDR5x RAM, 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 has been confirmed to launch in China in August. The book-style foldable smartphone is expected to succeed the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, which was released in August 2022, with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. The upcoming phone is expected to offer upgraded specifications in a more compact design. A new report suggests that the handset was listed on the 3C certification website hinting at the charging details of the phone.

Spotted first by MyFixGuide, the 3C certification site listing of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 suggests that it will likely support 67W wired fast charging, just like its preceding model. The phone has previously been tipped to pack a 4,800mAh battery with 50W wireless fast charging support.

Earlier leaks have suggested that the Mix Fold 3 is likely to be thinner and lighter, but more durable than the Mix Fold 2. The 2022 model measured 11.2mm in thickness and weighed 262 grams. The phone has also been said to only have a China release and is unlikely to launch globally.

The upcoming handset is said to sport an 8.02-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) primary display and a 6.5-inch cover screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Mix Fold 3 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

As for the optics, the white curved glass body of the Mix Fold 3 is expected to feature a Leica-tuned camera unit with a zoom lens of up to 3.2 times and a 5x periscope lens for long-range zoom. The selfie camera is likely to be placed under the display, as per reports. The rumoured waterdrop hinge design of the book-style foldable is also reported to increase its drop resistance capacity.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 specifications, Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo Y27 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6020 Chipset Listed Online: All Details
Reserve Bank of India Calls on More Lenders to Take Part in Pilot for Retail Digital Rupee: Report

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Reportedly Listed on 3C Website, Could Offer 67W Fast Charging Support
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  2. Nothing Phone 2 With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price Tipped Again: Check Here
  4. iPhone 14 to Get a Discount During Amazon Prime Day Sale: See Offer Price
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G First Impressions: Enough to Pack a Punch?
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  7. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Leaked; Here's How Much They Might Cost
  8. Redmi 12 Will Go Official in India on This Date
  9. Amazon Prime Day 2023: Here Are the Phones Going on Sale This Weekend
  10. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Ally With 7-inch LCD Display, AMD Z1 Extreme Processor Launched in India: Details
  2. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Reportedly Listed on 3C Website, Could Offer 67W Fast Charging Support
  3. Vivo Y27 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6020 Chipset Listed Online: All Details
  4. Amazon Touts Its Low-Cost Cloud Computing in Generative AI Race
  5. iQoo 12 Processor, RAM Details Leaked Online; Could Launch Later This Year
  6. Reserve Bank of India Calls on More Lenders to Take Part in Pilot for Retail Digital Rupee: Report
  7. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether See Minor Losses, Small Gains Spike Up Uniswap, Monero Prices
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price Tipped Ahead of July 26 Launch: All Details
  9. Online Gaming Companies Say 28 Percent GST Will Limit Their Business, Lead to Lakhs of Job Losses
  10. Tom Cruise’s Next Film After Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Will Shoot Scenes in Outer Space: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.