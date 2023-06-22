Redmi 12C was released in India earlier this year in March. The phone was previously introduced in China in December 2022. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. Offered in Matte Black, Mint Green, Royal Blue, and Lavender Purple colour options, initially, the model launched in the country with storage variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. Now, the company has launched the handset in a third, new storage option.

Redmi 12C price in India, availability

Redmi India launched a new 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Redmi 12C, which they teased recently. The new variant is currently listed at Rs. 9,999. The base 4GB + 64GB variant and the 6GB + 128GB option are priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999, respectively.

The model is offered in four colour options - Matte Black, Mint Green, Royal Blue, and Lavender Purple. It is available for purchase on Flipkart, Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail outlets.

Redmi 12C specifications, features

The handset features a 6.71-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It boots Android 12 with MIUI 13 skin out-of-the-box. The dual nano SIM-supported Redmi 12C is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Redmi 12C features a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The 5-megapixel front camera sensor is placed within a centre-aligned waterdrop notch slot at the top of the display.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. It supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity, and comes with a micro-USB port. For security, it is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Weighing 192 grams, the handset measures 168.76mm x 76.41mmx 8.77mm in size.

