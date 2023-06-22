Technology News

Redmi 12C With 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Redmi 12C price in India starts at Rs. 8,999.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 June 2023 11:45 IST
Redmi 12C With 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi 12C is offered in Matte Black, Mint Green, Royal Blue, and Lavender Purple colourways

Highlights
  • Redmi 12C sports a 6.71-inch LCD HD+ display
  • The phone runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box
  • It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support

Redmi 12C was released in India earlier this year in March. The phone was previously introduced in China in December 2022. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. Offered in Matte Black, Mint Green, Royal Blue, and Lavender Purple colour options, initially, the model launched in the country with storage variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. Now, the company has launched the handset in a third, new storage option.

Redmi 12C price in India, availability

Redmi India launched a new 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Redmi 12C, which they teased recently. The new variant is currently listed at Rs. 9,999. The base 4GB + 64GB variant and the 6GB + 128GB option are priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999, respectively.

The model is offered in four colour options - Matte Black, Mint Green, Royal Blue, and Lavender Purple. It is available for purchase on Flipkart, Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail outlets.

Redmi 12C specifications, features

The handset features a 6.71-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It boots Android 12 with MIUI 13 skin out-of-the-box. The dual nano SIM-supported Redmi 12C is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Redmi 12C features a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The 5-megapixel front camera sensor is placed within a centre-aligned waterdrop notch slot at the top of the display. 

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. It supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity, and comes with a micro-USB port. For security, it is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Weighing 192 grams, the handset measures 168.76mm x 76.41mmx 8.77mm in size.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 12C, Redmi 12C price in India, Redmi 12C specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nothing Phone 2 Price, Storage Options Leaked; May Cost More Than the Nothing Phone 1 in the UK
Twitter Resumes Paying Google Cloud for Services, Companies to Explore Deeper Partnership: Report

Related Stories

Redmi 12C With 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  2. OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Tipped: All Details
  3. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Teased to Take Place in July: Details
  4. Ola Begins Construction Work of 100GWh Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of July 4 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Review: The Marathon Runner
  7. Infinix Launches Limited-Edition Note 30 Pro Model: All Details
  8. Instagram Users Can Now Download Reels From Public Accounts: Details
  9. Asus ROG Ally Will Be Launched in India on This Date: See Price
  10. Amazon Duped Millions of Customers Into Prime Subscription: US Watchdog
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 16.5.1 Rolls Out With Zero-Day Vulnerability Fixes Alongside New macOS, iPadOS and watchOS Updates
  2. Xbox Game Pass and Series X Consoles Are Getting a Price Hike: Report
  3. US Needs 'Comprehensive Legislation' to Address AI Risks, Says Senate Majority Leader Schumer
  4. Redmi 12C With 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Crosses $30,000 Mark First Time in Six Weeks, Most Altcoins Climb Up Price Ladder
  6. Australian Watchdog Says Twitter Top Platform for Online Hate, Demands Explanation as Company Faces Fine
  7. Nokia G42 5G Price, Specifications Leak via Retailer Site; May Feature Snapdragon 480+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  8. Twitter Resumes Paying Google Cloud for Services, Companies to Explore Deeper Partnership: Report
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Price, Storage Options Leaked; May Cost More Than the Nothing Phone 1 in the UK
  10. Uber to Lay Off 200 Employees in Recruitment Division to Cut Costs and Streamline Operations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.