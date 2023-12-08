Technology News

Redmi 13R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras Launched

Redmi 13R 5G is said to be a rebranded Redmi 13C 5G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 December 2023 15:25 IST
Redmi 13R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras Launched

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 13R 5G is offered in black, green and purple colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi 13R 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ panel
  • The smartphone carries a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The Redmi 13R 5G supports 18W wired charging
Redmi 13R 5G has been quietly launched in China. The phone shares its specifications with the Redmi 13C 5G that was recently unveiled in India. It is a budget offering with 5G connectivity and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery. Just like the Redmi 13C 5G model, the new phone also sports a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD panel and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The only distinguishable feature between the two models is the design of the back panel.

Redmi 13R 5G price, availability

The sole 4GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi 13R 5G is offered in Star Rock Black, Fantasy Purple, and Wave Water Green (translated from Chinese) colour options. It is listed at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,700) in China.

Redmi 13R 5G specifications, features

Redmi 13R 5G features a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and that is protected by Gorilla Glass. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14.

In the camera department, the Redmi 13R 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified secondary camera in the back. It gets a 5-megapixel front camera sensor placed in a centred waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

Xiaomi has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Redmi 13R 5G that supports 18W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset comes with a micro-SD card slot and a 3.5mm audio jack. It weighs 192 grams and measures 168mm x 78mm x 8.09mm in size.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
