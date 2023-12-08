Redmi 13R 5G has been quietly launched in China. The phone shares its specifications with the Redmi 13C 5G that was recently unveiled in India. It is a budget offering with 5G connectivity and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery. Just like the Redmi 13C 5G model, the new phone also sports a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD panel and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The only distinguishable feature between the two models is the design of the back panel.

Redmi 13R 5G price, availability

The sole 4GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi 13R 5G is offered in Star Rock Black, Fantasy Purple, and Wave Water Green (translated from Chinese) colour options. It is listed at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,700) in China.

Redmi 13R 5G specifications, features

Redmi 13R 5G features a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and that is protected by Gorilla Glass. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14.

In the camera department, the Redmi 13R 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified secondary camera in the back. It gets a 5-megapixel front camera sensor placed in a centred waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

Xiaomi has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Redmi 13R 5G that supports 18W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset comes with a micro-SD card slot and a 3.5mm audio jack. It weighs 192 grams and measures 168mm x 78mm x 8.09mm in size.

