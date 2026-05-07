Vivo X300 Ultra First Impressions

Vivo X300 Ultra is the company's latest entry into the world of ultras, where you have to prove your mettle literally and by looking at the overall package, Vivo isn't holding back anything. But before I dive into the device and talk about the overall package, I'm glad that Vivo India finally heard all the feedback and uproar there used to be whenever China got a new Ultra device, but it never came to India. Alas, after a few years, the Indian market is finally getting its first Ultra device from Vivo.

Let me take you back a bit; when I reviewed the X300 Pro a few months back, I called it an excellent camera phone for everyday adventures, and that holds true even today. The X300 Pro is terrific for most people. Still, if you love being in the wild, clicking RAW shots and editing them on the go, and having more camera prowess that motivates you to go the extra mile, then you have to look at Vivo's camera 'Ultra' flagship, the X300 Ultra.

When I started using the X300 Ultra a few days ago, I planned to wrap up this review before the India launch, but I wasn't ready for what this package has in store. I'm over a week into using the X300 Ultra, and I still have camera modes, settings, and other features to test. I can't give a final verdict yet. So, if you're seriously considering buying the all-new Vivo X300 Ultra, you can wait for my review in the coming weeks. In this piece, I will discuss what I really liked about the device and a few areas that could have been improved.

It features a 6.82-inch 2K ZEISS Master Colour Display that offers Ultra XDR and high brightness

Vivo X300 Ultra Price in India

Before we get to the impressions, we need to discuss the pricing. Because with the X300 Ultra, Vivo is seriously entering a domain it has never ventured into with a non-foldable device.

At Rs. 159,999, the Vivo X300 Ultra will sit above the X300 Pro and also comes with 400mm and 200mm teleconverter lenses, which will be available separately.

The entire X300 Ultra Photography Kit costs Rs. 209,999 and includes the X300 Ultra smartphone, the 400mm Equivalent Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra, the 200mm Equivalent Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2, and the Vivo Imaging grip.

The phone offers gimbal-like OIS and CIPA 7.0 stabilisation

You can also buy these separately, and here's the split: the 400mm Equivalent Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra is priced at Rs. 27,999, while the 200mm Equivalent Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 is priced at Rs. 15,999. The Vivo Imaging Grip Kit will be available at Rs. 11,999. The X300 Ultra goes on sale in India starting May 14. It will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo India e-store, and other retail partner outlets across India.

Vivo X300 Ultra: Inspired By a Professional DSLR

The unibody 3D glass looks premium, and the metal biscuit-style camera module at the back adds a character to the X300 Ultra. The signature red ring design adds versatility to the overall device. Vivo has launched the X300 Ultra in Eclipse Black and Victory Green colours. I got the former for the review, and it looks premium. The look is instantly recognisable, and many can tell this is a camera-focused smartphone. The attention to design detail is top-notch, and you can't go wrong with this in any way. The subtle Vivo branding at the back is almost hidden in plain sight until light falls on it.

The Vivo Imaging Grip Kit costs Rs. 11,999

At 232 grams, the Vivo X300 Ultra is among the heavier devices. To compare, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra weighs 223 grams, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is almost comparable at 233 grams. The 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display on the X300 Ultra is the best yet from Vivo and offers a screen resolution of 1440x3168 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 510PPI pixel density. It gets all the bells and whistles like Dolby Vision and Ultra HDR support.

The camera setup is versatile, with a 200-megapixel main sensor featuring an f/1.9 aperture, PDAF, and gimbal-level OIS, alongside a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor with multi-directional PDAF and OIS. The X300 Ultra's telephoto sensor offers 3.7x optical zoom and is also designed for macro photography. Lastly, there's the 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 116-degree FOV, dual PDAF, and OIS. At the front, the phone features a 50-megapixel selfie sensor.

The camera UI is a familiar one

Thanks to the long-term collaboration between Vivo and ZEISS, the X300 Ultra offers an excellent camera setup. The contrast, colours, details and highlights remain solid in almost every shot clicked across a range of conditions. The photo aside, Vivo has also gone all-in on video content, making the X300 Ultra a great option for creators. The phone gets multi-focal 4K 120 fps slow-motion and time-lapse video support. For people who love to shoot and then edit based on their preferences, the 10-bit log video option is also on board.

Of course, the camera UI is familiar and offers multiple modes, including ZEISS Natural, Vivid, Refined, Sunlit, Rich, Pocelain, Negative, Positive, Textures, and B/W. Vivo has also added AI Styles to the camera, which uses artificial intelligence to recognise and process photos to deliver personalised, creative styles and effects. Then, there are multiverse of options to choose from where you can pick a specific style or mode for the condition you are shooting in like Stage, when you're at a concert; Underwater, as the name suggests; Snapshot for shooting cars or animals in wildlife, Landscape and Night mode, which merges the popular Supermoon options, for people who are big fans of the moon (no pun intended). Long story short, there's a mode for every situation. Below are a few shots I took on the Vivo X300 Ultra; stay tuned for the in-depth review, where I will delve much deeper.





Some camera samples from the Vivo X300 Ultra (without the Photography Kit or Telephoto lenses)

Vivo X300 Ultra Photographer Kit

The X300 Ultra Photographer Kit has been designed for those who want to shoot without compromise, and it packs all the essentials. Leading the pack is a 400 mm Equivalent Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra, a 200 mm Equivalent Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2, an imaging grip, a tripod collar ring, and a portable shoulder strap. I want to talk specifically about my favourite pick in the kit: the imaging grip, which offers camera-grade controls and packs a 2300mAh battery. It just makes shooting with the X300 Ultra effortless and offers extra juice whenever the device needs it.

The 200mm Equivalent Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 is priced at Rs. 15,999

Vivo X300 Ultra: Overall Package

The Vivo X300 Ultra gets almost everything right. There are IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It packs the best chipset in the Android world, a 3nm-based Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and comes in a single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model. However, since the X300 Ultra is a camera-focused smartphone, I wouldn't mind a 1TB storage variant. Much like other Vivo flagships, the X300 Ultra also packs the Pro Imaging Chip, VS1+, to handle data pre-processing, high-density computational workloads, and image reconstruction, and has been designed to be efficient.

The X300 Ultra packs a large 6600mAh battery and supports 100W FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging. On paper, this looks terrific, but stay tuned to see how well the battery handles the tests.

In the last week of testing, the X300 Ultra has been insanely smooth while handling multitasking, gaming, multimedia apps, and everything else I threw at it in the limited time. The display is bright and offers a peak brightness of 4500nits making it great for outdoor shooting.

The Origin Island is one feature I have been loving on the X300 Ultra. It runs OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, and receives 5 years of Android updates and 7 years of security patches. There are also tons of AI features baked into the UI that can come in handy in day-to-day use.

The phone runs on OriginOS 6 out of the box

Initial Thoughts

The X300 Ultra looks like a solid entry in the 'Ultra' universe of smartphones. It comes with an industry-leading camera spec and an amazing overall build. This is the best Vivo yet in the Indian market, but I will reserve my verdict until the review drops in a few weeks. Stay tuned.

The only department that annoyed me in the first week was the built-in apps, which kept sending random notifications throughout the week without any interaction, especially the V-Appstore. The company needs to keep random notifications in check for premium devices like the X300 Pro and X300 Ultra, because consumers aren't buying a high-end device to be notified at 11 at night or 7 in the morning with pop-up messages they never signed up for.

Rest, the Vivo X300 Ultra looks like it gets everything right across the board, with barely any room left for me to point out what needs improvement. Stay tuned for my review that drops by the end of the month.