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Upcoming Smartphones in May 2026: OnePlus Nord CE 6 Series, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra and More

From the OnePlus Nord CE 6 series to the Vivo X300 Ultra and Oppo Find X9 Ultra, here's a list of the upcoming smartphones in May 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 May 2026 10:00 IST
Upcoming Smartphones in May 2026: OnePlus Nord CE 6 Series, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra and More

The Vivo X300 Ultra pictured inside a SmallRig cage at CES 2026

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Highlights
  • Oppo and Vivo will launch their 'Ultra' handsets in May
  • OnePlus is bringing back the CE Lite model after two years
  • Vivo X300 FE and Find X9s will debut as sub-flagships
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May is shaping up to be another busy period for smartphone launches in India. Building upon the momentum seen in recent months, brands are expected to bring flagship offers, which previously debuted in the global markets, to the country. From premium offerings like the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra to value-focused smartphones like the OnePlus Nord CE 6 series, May is expected to offer something for every kind of buyer, whether you're looking for a flagship experience or a reliable daily driver at a more accessible price point.

From the OnePlus Nord CE 6 series to the Vivo X300 Ultra and Oppo Find X9 Ultra, here's a list of the upcoming smartphones in May.

VoltVivo X300 Ultra Discussion
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OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

Launch Date - May 7

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 series is expected to target the mid-range segment in India. The company's latest lineup will include two models — OnePlus Nord 6 and Nord CE 6. The upcoming launch marks the return of the Lite model after a gap of two years. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is confirmed to feature a 1.5K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate. For optics, it gets a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with dual-axis OIS, and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip under the hood. The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 6 is confirmed to pack an 8,000mAh battery with wired fast charging and 27W reverse charging support.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Key Features Including 144Hz Display, 50-Megapixel Camera Revealed Ahead of India Launch

The Nord CE 6 Lite will also be equipped with a flat screen that will deliver up to 144Hz of refresh rate, featuring a hole-punch display cutout for the selfie camera. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset and backed by a 7,000mAh battery.

Vivo X300 Ultra

Launch Date - May 7

The Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to be the brand's most advanced imaging flagship to date. The global model of the handset sports a 6.82-inch 2K (3168×1440 pixel) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC with an Adreno 840 GPU and Vivo's VS1+ imaging chip.

Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE India Launch Date Tipped; May Go on Sale Starting May 14

For optics, the Vivo X300 Ultra includes a Zeiss-backed 200-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS. It houses a 6,600mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging support.

Vivo X300 FE

Launch Date - May 7

The Vivo X300 FE is a rebadged version of the Vivo S50 Pro mini that was launched in China last year. It is expected to bring flagship-level features to a more accessible price point. The global model runs on OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. It sports a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with Full-HD+ (1,216×2,640 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo's handset gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip under the hood, while the optics unit includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Vivo X300 FE India Launch Roundup: Expected Price in India, Specifications

The Vivo X300 FE packs a 6,500mAh battery and has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra

Launch Date - May

Oppo's latest flagship, the Find X9 Ultra, marks the brand's continued partnership with Hasselblad. In terms of specifications, its global model sports a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) flexible AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Find X9 Ultra packs a quad rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 200-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-telephoto camera.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Teardown Video Reveals Internal Design Including Camera Layout, Cooling Design

The handset supports 8K video recording at 30fps, along with 4K recording at up to 120fps and Dolby Vision video capture. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Oppo Find X9s

Launch Date - May

The Oppo Find X9s is expected to serve as the entry point to the Find X9 lineup. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1,256 x 2,760 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. Powering the handset is the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with an Immortalis G925 MC12 GPU. It carries a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera.

Oppo Find X9s Launched With Dimensity 9500s SoC, Hasselblad-Tuned 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specifications

The Oppo Find X9s sports a 32-megapixel (f/2.4) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/60 fps. It packs a 7,025mAh battery, with support for 80W wired fast charging.

OPPO Find X9s

OPPO Find X9s

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500s
Front Camera 32-Ultrapixel
Rear Camera 50-Ultrapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,256x2,760 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo X300 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, Vivo X300 FE, Oppo Find X9s, Upcoming Smartphones
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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