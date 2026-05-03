May is shaping up to be another busy period for smartphone launches in India. Building upon the momentum seen in recent months, brands are expected to bring flagship offers, which previously debuted in the global markets, to the country. From premium offerings like the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra to value-focused smartphones like the OnePlus Nord CE 6 series, May is expected to offer something for every kind of buyer, whether you're looking for a flagship experience or a reliable daily driver at a more accessible price point.

From the OnePlus Nord CE 6 series to the Vivo X300 Ultra and Oppo Find X9 Ultra, here's a list of the upcoming smartphones in May.

OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

Launch Date - May 7

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 series is expected to target the mid-range segment in India. The company's latest lineup will include two models — OnePlus Nord 6 and Nord CE 6. The upcoming launch marks the return of the Lite model after a gap of two years. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is confirmed to feature a 1.5K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate. For optics, it gets a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with dual-axis OIS, and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip under the hood. The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 6 is confirmed to pack an 8,000mAh battery with wired fast charging and 27W reverse charging support.

The Nord CE 6 Lite will also be equipped with a flat screen that will deliver up to 144Hz of refresh rate, featuring a hole-punch display cutout for the selfie camera. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset and backed by a 7,000mAh battery.

Vivo X300 Ultra

Launch Date - May 7

The Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to be the brand's most advanced imaging flagship to date. The global model of the handset sports a 6.82-inch 2K (3168×1440 pixel) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC with an Adreno 840 GPU and Vivo's VS1+ imaging chip.

For optics, the Vivo X300 Ultra includes a Zeiss-backed 200-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS. It houses a 6,600mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging support.

Vivo X300 FE

Launch Date - May 7

The Vivo X300 FE is a rebadged version of the Vivo S50 Pro mini that was launched in China last year. It is expected to bring flagship-level features to a more accessible price point. The global model runs on OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. It sports a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with Full-HD+ (1,216×2,640 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo's handset gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip under the hood, while the optics unit includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The Vivo X300 FE packs a 6,500mAh battery and has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra

Launch Date - May

Oppo's latest flagship, the Find X9 Ultra, marks the brand's continued partnership with Hasselblad. In terms of specifications, its global model sports a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) flexible AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Find X9 Ultra packs a quad rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 200-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-telephoto camera.

The handset supports 8K video recording at 30fps, along with 4K recording at up to 120fps and Dolby Vision video capture. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Oppo Find X9s

Launch Date - May

The Oppo Find X9s is expected to serve as the entry point to the Find X9 lineup. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1,256 x 2,760 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. Powering the handset is the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with an Immortalis G925 MC12 GPU. It carries a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera.

The Oppo Find X9s sports a 32-megapixel (f/2.4) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/60 fps. It packs a 7,025mAh battery, with support for 80W wired fast charging.