Pragmata has sold over two million copies since it launched, Capcom announced Thursday. The sci-fi action-adventure title reached the sales milestone in just 16 days. Pragmata, a new IP from Capcom, launched on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on April 17.

Pragmata Sells 2 Million Copies

Capcom thanked fans for supporting the game in a post on X Thursday.

"I'm excited to share that over 2 million players have joined Diana and Hugh on their lunar journey! The dev team is blown away by the warm support so many of you have expressed for PRAGMATA, so here's an illustration to express our gratitude. To all players, thank you so, so much,” Pragmata director Cho Yonghee said.

Here's a message from Director Cho Yonghee 🌕



"I'm excited to share that over 2 million players have joined Diana and Hugh on their lunar journey! The dev team is blown away by the warm support so many of you have expressed for PRAGMATA, so here's an illustration to express our… https://t.co/aJXZq2w6Y5 pic.twitter.com/ZPZyvzNudc — PRAGMATA (@PRAGMATAgame) May 7, 2026

The sales milestone marks an impressive debut of a new IP for Capcom. The studio has attributed the game's success to its innovative gameplay, emotionally driven narrative, compelling characters, and marketing initiatives such as the early release of a playable demo ahead of the launch of the game.

Pragmata also represents the second sales hit for Capcom in 2026. Survival horror title Resident Evil Requiem, which launched in February across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2, has sold over 7 million copies.

Last month, Capcom announced that Pragmata had sold over 1 million copies in two days of launch and promised to bring the game to an “even broader audience.”

Pragmata has also garnered positive critical reception and is among the highest rated games of 2026 so far. The 8/10 Gadgets 360 review of the action-adventure title praised its innovative combat mechanics and visual style.

The game is set on a research station on the Moon and follows the story of an engineer, Hugh Williams, and an android child, Diana. The game combines hacking puzzles and third-person shooting and features linear levels spread across the research station. Pragmata is available on PC (Steam), PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2.