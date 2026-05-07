Google is anticipated to unveil the Pixel 11 series smartphones in the second half of this year, and the lineup is likely to be powered by the company's next-generation Tensor G6 chipset. Google is expected to showcase the new processor later this year, typically at a hardware event in August. Meanwhile, a new leak has offered hints about the codename and key details of the chip that is likely to arrive next year, the purported Tensor G7. This mobile processor is likely to launch with the Google Pixel 12 series in 2027.

Google's Tensor G7 Chip Might Be Codenamed “LaJolla”

Tipster MysticLeaks suggested in a Telegram channel post that Google's upcoming Tensor G7 chipset, which is likely to power the Pixel 12 series, bears the codename “Lajolla” or “LaJolla”. The name could be a reference to the La Jolla region in San Diego. Google has used California-inspired codenames for its Tensor chips previously.

The Tensor G5 powering the Pixel 10 lineup was internally known as 'Laguna'. The upcoming Tensor G6 is said to be associated with the codename 'Malibu'.

Details about the Tensor G7 are scarce, but Google is rumoured to use TSMC's advanced 2nm manufacturing process for the new chipset. The upcoming mobile platform is likely to come preloaded with AI-driven features to compete with other flagship processors from Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Samsung.

Meanwhile, we have seen a few leaks about the Tensor G6. It is expected to be made using TSMC's 3nm process and feature a seven-core architecture with two efficiency cores clocked at 2.65Hz, four performance cores clocked at 3.38GHz, and one prime core clocked at 4.11GHz. It is said to feature a PowerVR C-Series GPU and a MediaTek M90 modem.

The Tensor G6 chip is believed to provide a significant performance upgrade over the Tensor G5 SoC. The Tensor G6 is likely to be used in the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Google is all set to host its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2026, on May 19. We can expect the company to make announcements regarding the chipset or the Pixel 11 series during the event.