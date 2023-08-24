Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme 11 5G First Impressions: Competitive Enough?

Realme 11 5G First Impressions: Competitive Enough?

The Realme 11 5G features a 108-megapixel primary camera and supports 67W charging

Written by Ishaan Singh, Edited by Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 24 August 2023 17:49 IST
Realme 11 5G First Impressions: Competitive Enough?

The phone sports a stylish design but misses out on some crucial features

Highlights
  • The smartphone is available in Glory Gold and Glory Black colour options
  • It sports a 5,000mAh battery and supports 67W charging
  • The smartphone is priced starting at Rs. 18,999

The Realme 10 was a pretty decent smartphone with thin bezels and an overall sleek look. The brand has now launched its successors called the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G. We got to spend some time with the former and here's our first impressions. The smartphone comes in two colours, Glory Gold and Glory Black. Prices start at Rs. 18,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and Rs. 19,999 for the 256GB storage variant. 

Realme 11 Side Rail Realme 11 Side Rail

Realme 11 5G Glory Gold colour option

The Realme 11 5G has flat side rails with the SIM slot on the left, and the volume buttons, fingerprint sensor/ power button, on the right. The USB Type-C charging port, speaker grille, microphone and a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom. The phone weighs 190g and feels quite light in the hand. The side rails don't attract a lot of fingerprints, especially on the Glory Gold colour variant.

The Realme 11 5G sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 680 nits. I found the display to be quite bright in the little time I had with it.

Realme 11 Display Realme 11 Display

The Realme 11 5G's display has a 240Hz touch sampling rate

 

The Realme 11 5G is powered by a MediaTek's Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC which seems to be decent at handling multiple apps at once. On the back of the phone is a circular camera module which protrudes a little. It houses the dual-camera setup including the primary 108-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel portrait camera, but no ultra-wide. The camera interface does feel familiar with the usual options in the menu. The smartphone sports a 16-megapixel front camera which captures decent photos when given appropriate light. 

Realme 11 Camera Realme 11 Camera

Realme 11 5G sports a dual-rear camera setup

 

The smartphone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery which can be charge using the provided 67W SuperVOOC charger. The company claims that it should be able charge up to 50 percent in just 17 minutes. Finally, the Realme 11 5G runs Realme UI 4.0 which is based on Android 13.

With a starting price of Rs. 18,999, the Realme 11 5G seems to be priced on the higher side as some competitors do offer OLED displays and an in-display fingerprint sensors in this segment. What do you think about the 11 5G? Let us know in the comments.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Ishaan Singh
Ishaan Singh
Ishaan Singh is an Anchor and Producer at Gadgets360. He has worked as an Assistant Director, a video producer, and a photographer and content developer in the film and media sector for over half a decade now. Most of his work has been for Visual Platforms over the years, from trying out the latest devices to making video content on technology. He knows everything there is to know about filmmaking and content development. He's worked in cinematography, direction, editing, and anchoring, ...More
Solar Mission ‘Aditya’ Will Be Ready for Launch in September, Says ISRO Chief After Chandrayaan-3's Success
Moto G84 5G India Launch Date Set for September 1; Key Specifications Revealed

Related Stories

Realme 11 5G First Impressions: Competitive Enough?
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TVS X Electric Crossover Scooter Launched in India at This Price
  2. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Might Be Launched
  3. Nokia 2660 Flip Now Available in India in Two New Colour Options
  4. Honor 90 Price in India Leaked: Here’s How Much It Might Cost You
  5. Chandrayaan-3's ‘Pragyan’ Moon Rover Exits Lander to Explore Lunar Surface
  6. OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Testing Now Live for This OnePlus Handset
  7. Vivo V29e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in India: Check Here
  8. Solar Mission ‘Aditya’ Will Be Ready for Launch in September: ISRO Chief
  9. Infinix Zero 30 5G Live Images, Key Specifications Leaked: Check Here
  10. Moto G84 5G India Launch Timeline Tipped, Could Get 120Hz Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony to Launch PlayStation Portal for PS5 Game Streaming Later This Year at $199.99
  2. Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus, Ambeo Sub Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Chandrayaan-3 Success at Low Budget Paves Way for Other Space Flights
  4. ISRO Hopes Chandrayaan-3 Mission's Life to Not Be Limited to One Lunar Night
  5. Binance’s Crypto Debit Cards to Stop Working in Some Regions Where Initiative Failed to Soar as Expected
  6. Moto G84 5G India Launch Date Set for September 1; Key Specifications Revealed
  7. Oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo Watch 4 Pro Launch Date Set for August 29, Design Teased: Details
  8. Huawei Mate 60 Series May Offer Satellite Voice Calling Support Using PA Chips: Report
  9. Solar Mission ‘Aditya’ Will Be Ready for Launch in September, Says ISRO Chief After Chandrayaan-3's Success
  10. iPhone 15 Tipped to Offer Slower Transfer Speeds With the Bundled USB Type-C Cable
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.