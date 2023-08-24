The Realme 10 was a pretty decent smartphone with thin bezels and an overall sleek look. The brand has now launched its successors called the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G. We got to spend some time with the former and here's our first impressions. The smartphone comes in two colours, Glory Gold and Glory Black. Prices start at Rs. 18,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and Rs. 19,999 for the 256GB storage variant.

Realme 11 5G Glory Gold colour option

The Realme 11 5G has flat side rails with the SIM slot on the left, and the volume buttons, fingerprint sensor/ power button, on the right. The USB Type-C charging port, speaker grille, microphone and a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom. The phone weighs 190g and feels quite light in the hand. The side rails don't attract a lot of fingerprints, especially on the Glory Gold colour variant.

The Realme 11 5G sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 680 nits. I found the display to be quite bright in the little time I had with it.

The Realme 11 5G's display has a 240Hz touch sampling rate

The Realme 11 5G is powered by a MediaTek's Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC which seems to be decent at handling multiple apps at once. On the back of the phone is a circular camera module which protrudes a little. It houses the dual-camera setup including the primary 108-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel portrait camera, but no ultra-wide. The camera interface does feel familiar with the usual options in the menu. The smartphone sports a 16-megapixel front camera which captures decent photos when given appropriate light.

Realme 11 5G sports a dual-rear camera setup

The smartphone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery which can be charge using the provided 67W SuperVOOC charger. The company claims that it should be able charge up to 50 percent in just 17 minutes. Finally, the Realme 11 5G runs Realme UI 4.0 which is based on Android 13.

With a starting price of Rs. 18,999, the Realme 11 5G seems to be priced on the higher side as some competitors do offer OLED displays and an in-display fingerprint sensors in this segment. What do you think about the 11 5G? Let us know in the comments.

