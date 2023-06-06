Samsung Galaxy F54 5G First Impressions: Big Numbers

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is a brand new entry in the company's F series, with a stronger focus on design and cameras while still packing a massive battery. The latter has been a staple feature of the series over the years and it continue to be one of the highlights of the F54 5G too. We spent some time with the new phone and here's what we think about it.

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G comes in the typical anorexic box, hinting at the limited number of bundled accessories. There's a paper sleeve hidden in the lid which contains the USB Type-C cable, SIM eject tool and some documentation. You don't get a charger along with the phone. The Galaxy F54 5G comes in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and has an introductory price of Rs. 27,999.

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G features a large AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

We received the Stardust Silver colour of the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G which has a striking appearance. It's a chunky phone at 8.4mm in thickness but it manages to feel a little lighter than it looks, despite packing a 6,000mAh battery inside. The phone supports 25W fast charging, but you'll have to use your existing charger or buy one separately. This silver finish attracts fingerprints and dust very easily, so it's not the easiest to maintain.

The fingerprint sensor in the power button works well and only requires a tap to authenticate, rather than a press. There's no headphone jack but the SIM tray is the hybrid type, which means you can expand the internal storage.

Samsung boasts of giving the Galaxy F54 5G a flagship design, just like its S23 series. This give the F54 an up-market look, but also dilutes the exclusivity of its flagship series a bit in my opinion. The Galaxy F54 has rounded edges everywhere, making it quite comfortable to hold.

The phone uses a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The bezels around the display are a bit thick and there's a hole-punch cutout for the 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung is promising improved low-light performance from the rear main 108-megapixel camera, which is optically stabilised. You also get an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 2-megapixel macro camera. We will be testing Samsung's camera claims in the full review, so make sure you don't miss it.

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is quite thick and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

The Galaxy F54 5G is essentially a rebadged Galaxy M54 5G for India, and it gets Samsung's recently announced Exynos 1380 SoC. It's a 5nm SoC with a total of eight CPU cores, four for performance and four for efficiency. We expect the performance to be along the lines of a Snapdragon 700 series or MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series SoCa, but we'll know for sure once we test it.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G runs One UI 5.1 which is based on Android 13. Samsung has promised four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates for this phone, which is pretty good.

What are your thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G? Let us know in the comments. Our full review should be up soon.

