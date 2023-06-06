Technology News

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G First Impressions: Big Numbers

The phone features a massive battery and a high-resolution main camera

Written by Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 6 June 2023 15:12 IST
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G First Impressions: Big Numbers

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G comes with an introductory price of Rs. 27,999 in India

Highlights
  • The F54 5G features a 6,000mAh battery
  • It's powered by a Samsung Exynos 1380 SoC
  • It has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is a brand new entry in the company's F series, with a stronger focus on design and cameras while still packing a massive battery. The latter has been a staple feature of the series over the years and it continue to be one of the highlights of the F54 5G too. We spent some time with the new phone and here's what we think about it.

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G comes in the typical anorexic box, hinting at the limited number of bundled accessories. There's a paper sleeve hidden in the lid which contains the USB Type-C cable, SIM eject tool and some documentation. You don't get a charger along with the phone. The Galaxy F54 5G comes in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and has an introductory price of Rs. 27,999. 

samsung galaxy F54 5g first look display gadgets360 ww

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G features a large AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

We received the Stardust Silver colour of the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G which has a striking appearance. It's a chunky phone at 8.4mm in thickness but it manages to feel a little lighter than it looks, despite packing a 6,000mAh battery inside. The phone supports 25W fast charging, but you'll have to use your existing charger or buy one separately. This silver finish attracts fingerprints and dust very easily, so it's not the easiest to maintain.

The fingerprint sensor in the power button works well and only requires a tap to authenticate, rather than a press. There's no headphone jack but the SIM tray is the hybrid type, which means you can expand the internal storage.

Samsung boasts of giving the Galaxy F54 5G a flagship design, just like its S23 series. This give the F54 an up-market look, but also dilutes the exclusivity of its flagship series a bit in my opinion. The Galaxy F54 has rounded edges everywhere, making it quite comfortable to hold.

The phone uses a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The bezels around the display are a bit thick and there's a hole-punch cutout for the 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung is promising improved low-light performance from the rear main 108-megapixel camera, which is optically stabilised. You also get an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 2-megapixel macro camera. We will be testing Samsung's camera claims in the full review, so make sure you don't miss it.

samsung galaxy F54 5g first look sides gadgets360 ww

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is quite thick and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

 

The Galaxy F54 5G is essentially a rebadged Galaxy M54 5G for India, and it gets Samsung's recently announced Exynos 1380 SoC. It's a 5nm SoC with a total of eight CPU cores, four for performance and four for efficiency. We expect the performance to be along the lines of a Snapdragon 700 series or MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series SoCa, but we'll know for sure once we test it.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G runs One UI 5.1 which is based on Android 13. Samsung has promised four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates for this phone, which is pretty good.

What are your thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G? Let us know in the comments. Our full review should be up soon. 

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G price, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G specifications
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Motorola Razr 40 Series Set to Launch in India Soon, to Be Available on Amazon
Byju Files Lawsuit Challenging $1.2 Billion Term Loan Acceleration, Seeks Lender Redwood's Disqualification

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G First Impressions: Big Numbers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Apple’s iOS 17 Will Only Work on These iPhone Models: Details
  3. OnePlus Nord N30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  4. Apple Vision Pro Launch Impressions
  5. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Offer, Pre-Order Date Tipped: See Here
  6. Oppo, OnePlus, Realme to Operate as Separate Entities in India: Report
  7. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour Variant Shown
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of July Launch: Details Here
  9. How to Download iOS 17 Beta, iPadOS 17 Beta on Your iPhone and iPad
  10. Vivo V29 Lite 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Debuts: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) to Gain Adaptive Audio Feature With iOS 17: How it Works
  2. Itel S23 Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Page Live on Amazon
  3. Oppo, OnePlus, Realme to Operate as Separate Entities in India to De-Risk BBK's India Business: Report
  4. Motorola Razr 40 Series Set to Launch in India Soon, to Be Available on Amazon
  5. Apple Updates Safari With New Privacy Features, Adds Group Password and Passkey Sharing
  6. Diablo IV Already Has Two Expansions in Active Development, Blizzard Confirms
  7. Microsoft to Pay $20 Million to Settle US FTC Charges for Violating Children's Privacy
  8. China Plans to Initiate AI Regulations, Says Elon Musk After Meeting With Officials
  9. Apple’s iOS 17 Will Not Be Compatible With Some Older iPhone Models: Check Here
  10. Infinix Note 30 5G Tipped to Launch With ChatGPT-Powered Folax Voice Assistant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.