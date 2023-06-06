Samsung Galaxy F54 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The phone was previously tipped to be a rebranded version of the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G, which was unveiled in the Middle East earlier this year in March. The specifications of the newly-launched Galaxy F54 prove the claims. It is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 SoC and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The triple rear camera unit of the handset includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G price in India, availability

The lone 8GB + 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is priced in India at Rs. 27,999. It is available in two colour options - Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver. The phone will be available for pre-order starting at 3PM IST on June 6 through Flipkart and the company's website.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone boots Android 13 with One UI 5.1 OS on top out-of-the-box.

Powered by an in-house octa-core 5nm Exynos 1380 SoC, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G features a triple rear camera unit with a 108-megapixel primary sensor that offers optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The cameras are placed in the top left corner of the back panel alongside an LED flash unit. A 32-megapixel sensor of the front camera is placed in a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

Backed by a large 6,000mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G supports 25W wired fast charging. The phone also offers Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo connectivity. For security, the handset comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. Weighing 199 grams, the phone measures 164.9mm x 77.3mm x 8.4mm in size.

