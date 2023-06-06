Technology News
The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is available with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 June 2023 13:17 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is offered in Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F54 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display
  • The handset is equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera sensor
  • The phone supports 25W wired fast charging support

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The phone was previously tipped to be a rebranded version of the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G, which was unveiled in the Middle East earlier this year in March. The specifications of the newly-launched Galaxy F54 prove the claims. It is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 SoC and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The triple rear camera unit of the handset includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G price in India, availability

The lone 8GB + 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is priced in India at Rs. 27,999. It is available in two colour options - Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver. The phone will be available for pre-order starting at 3PM IST on June 6 through Flipkart and the company's website.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone boots Android 13 with One UI 5.1 OS on top out-of-the-box.

Powered by an in-house octa-core 5nm Exynos 1380 SoC, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G features a triple rear camera unit with a 108-megapixel primary sensor that offers optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The cameras are placed in the top left corner of the back panel alongside an LED flash unit. A 32-megapixel sensor of the front camera is placed in a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

Backed by a large 6,000mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G supports 25W wired fast charging. The phone also offers Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo connectivity. For security, the handset comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. Weighing 199 grams, the phone measures 164.9mm x 77.3mm x 8.4mm in size.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G price in india, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
