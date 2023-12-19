WhosNext2023
Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy F54 5G Android 14-Based One UI 6 Update Reportedly Rolling Out in India

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1 OS on top out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 December 2023 15:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy F54 5G Android 14-Based One UI 6 Update Reportedly Rolling Out in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G (pictured) was launched in March this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M53 ships with Android 12-based One UI 4.1
  • The new update introduces several new photo and video editing options
  • The Galaxy F54 5G also gets several design changes with this update
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G and the Galaxy F54 5G are reportedly receiving the Android 14-based stable One UI 6 update in India. The South Korean manufacturer recently also rolled out the Android 14-based One UI 6 update to several Galaxy smartphone users in India. In the last few weeks, the Galaxy A14 5G and the Galaxy S23 FE have received the One UI 6 update in the country.

According to a Sammobile report, the stable version of the One UI 6 update is rolling out to Galaxy M53 5G users in India. The phone is reportedly receiving the firmware version M536BXXU4DWL2 that also comes with November's security patch. The report noted that the initial One UI 6 update for the Galaxy M53 model was first rolled out to users in Russia in November.

Meanwhile, another report by the same publication claimed that the Android 14-based update is also rolling to Galaxy F54 5G users in India. The update is reportedly 2.37GB in size and carries the firmware version 546BXXU3BWL1, which also comes with the November security patch.

With this update, the Galaxy F54 5G users are said to get a new Quick Panel layout, redesigned notifications, and a media player widget with a new wave animation. The users can also enjoy new emoji designs and a new font with this update, along with increased font and placement options for the lock screen clock widget. These features are all part of the One UI 6 update. 

The camera application in the Galaxy F54 5G is said to offer a simpler user interface with the stable One UI 6 update. As per the report, the inbuilt video editor of the phone, Samsung Studio, now offers the option to save drafts and continue editing later. The onboard photo editor also gets more editing controls with this version, according to the report.

To download the One UI 6 update on their respective Galaxy M53 5G and Galaxy F54 5G handsets, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download > Install on their phones. Notably, the Galaxy M53 5G boots Android 12-based One UI 4.1, while the Galaxy F54 5G ships with Android 13-based One UI 5.1 on top.

Samsung previously revealed a rollout plan for Galaxy handsets set to receive the Android 14-based OS update, but the timeline varies by region. The company recently also rolled out the stable One UI 6 update in the US to older Galaxy foldable smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Last month, the Galaxy S22 series models, namely the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra also reportedly received the update in the UK and select European countries.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M53 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

Read detailed Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 1380
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, One UI 6 Update, One UI 6, Android, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy F54 5G Android 14-Based One UI 6 Update Reportedly Rolling Out in India
