Samsung Galaxy M53 5G and the Galaxy F54 5G are reportedly receiving the Android 14-based stable One UI 6 update in India. The South Korean manufacturer recently also rolled out the Android 14-based One UI 6 update to several Galaxy smartphone users in India. In the last few weeks, the Galaxy A14 5G and the Galaxy S23 FE have received the One UI 6 update in the country.

According to a Sammobile report, the stable version of the One UI 6 update is rolling out to Galaxy M53 5G users in India. The phone is reportedly receiving the firmware version M536BXXU4DWL2 that also comes with November's security patch. The report noted that the initial One UI 6 update for the Galaxy M53 model was first rolled out to users in Russia in November.

Meanwhile, another report by the same publication claimed that the Android 14-based update is also rolling to Galaxy F54 5G users in India. The update is reportedly 2.37GB in size and carries the firmware version 546BXXU3BWL1, which also comes with the November security patch.

With this update, the Galaxy F54 5G users are said to get a new Quick Panel layout, redesigned notifications, and a media player widget with a new wave animation. The users can also enjoy new emoji designs and a new font with this update, along with increased font and placement options for the lock screen clock widget. These features are all part of the One UI 6 update.

The camera application in the Galaxy F54 5G is said to offer a simpler user interface with the stable One UI 6 update. As per the report, the inbuilt video editor of the phone, Samsung Studio, now offers the option to save drafts and continue editing later. The onboard photo editor also gets more editing controls with this version, according to the report.

To download the One UI 6 update on their respective Galaxy M53 5G and Galaxy F54 5G handsets, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download > Install on their phones. Notably, the Galaxy M53 5G boots Android 12-based One UI 4.1, while the Galaxy F54 5G ships with Android 13-based One UI 5.1 on top.

Samsung previously revealed a rollout plan for Galaxy handsets set to receive the Android 14-based OS update, but the timeline varies by region. The company recently also rolled out the stable One UI 6 update in the US to older Galaxy foldable smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Last month, the Galaxy S22 series models, namely the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra also reportedly received the update in the UK and select European countries.

