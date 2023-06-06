Technology News

Motorola Razr 40 Series Set to Launch in India Soon, to Be Available on Amazon

The Motorola Razr 40 series includes the Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra models.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 June 2023 15:09 IST
Motorola Razr 40 Series Set to Launch in India Soon, to Be Available on Amazon

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is offered in Fengya Black, Ice Crystal Blue, and Magenta colour options

Highlights
  • The phones sport 144Hz 6.9-inch OLED LTPO inner displays
  • The Razr 40 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The Razr 40 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC

Motorola Razr 40 series was unveiled last week in China with the Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra models. The phones are confirmed to launch in India soon. The base clamshell foldable comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, while the Razr 40 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Both handsets are backed by a 4,200mAh and a 3,800mAh battery, respectively. On Tuesday, the company confirmed that the clamshell foldable handsets will be available for purchase in the country through Amazon.

Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra price in India (expected)

Last week, Motorola confirmed that the Razr 40 series will launch in India soon. However, the company did not specify any dates, variants or price details of the model. Motorola India announced on Tuesday that the phones will be available for purchase through Amazon.

Offered in Fengya Black, Ice Crystal Blue, and Magenta colourways, the 8GB + 256GB variant of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is priced at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 66,000), while the 12GB + 512GB variant is marked at CNY 6,399 (roughly Rs. 74,200).

The base Motorola Razr 40 comes in Azure Grey, Bright Moon White and Cherry Powder colour variants. The 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 256GB options of the model are listed at the price of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000), CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 49,000) and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,500), respectively.

Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specifications, features

Motorola's latest Razr phones sport 6.9-inch (1,080x2,640 pixels) pOLED inner displays. The Razr 40 Ultra's inner panel has a refresh rate of 165Hz while the standard Razr 40 has a 144Hz inner screen. The Razr 40 Ultra also features a 3.6-inch (1,056x1,066 pixels) pOLED outer screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz, whereas the base model comes with a 1.5-inch secondary display.

For optics, a dual rear camera unit on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes equipped with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr 40 has a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens. Both phones are equipped with 32-megapixel front cameras.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra packs a 3,800mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 5W wireless charging, while the Razr 40 is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W wired and 8W wireless fast charging support.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 40 Series, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 specifications, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Specifications, Motorola Razr 40 Series India launch, Motorola, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Launches Passkey Support for Workspace and Google Cloud Accounts
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G First Impressions: Big Numbers

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 40 Series Set to Launch in India Soon, to Be Available on Amazon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Apple’s iOS 17 Will Only Work on These iPhone Models: Details
  3. OnePlus Nord N30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  4. Apple Vision Pro Launch Impressions
  5. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Offer, Pre-Order Date Tipped: See Here
  6. Oppo, OnePlus, Realme to Operate as Separate Entities in India: Report
  7. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour Variant Shown
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of July Launch: Details Here
  9. How to Download iOS 17 Beta, iPadOS 17 Beta on Your iPhone and iPad
  10. Vivo V29 Lite 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Debuts: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) to Gain Adaptive Audio Feature With iOS 17: How it Works
  2. Itel S23 Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Page Live on Amazon
  3. Oppo, OnePlus, Realme to Operate as Separate Entities in India to De-Risk BBK's India Business: Report
  4. Motorola Razr 40 Series Set to Launch in India Soon, to Be Available on Amazon
  5. Apple Updates Safari With New Privacy Features, Adds Group Password and Passkey Sharing
  6. Diablo IV Already Has Two Expansions in Active Development, Blizzard Confirms
  7. Microsoft to Pay $20 Million to Settle US FTC Charges for Violating Children's Privacy
  8. China Plans to Initiate AI Regulations, Says Elon Musk After Meeting With Officials
  9. Apple’s iOS 17 Will Not Be Compatible With Some Older iPhone Models: Check Here
  10. Infinix Note 30 5G Tipped to Launch With ChatGPT-Powered Folax Voice Assistant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.