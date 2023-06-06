Motorola Razr 40 series was unveiled last week in China with the Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra models. The phones are confirmed to launch in India soon. The base clamshell foldable comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, while the Razr 40 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Both handsets are backed by a 4,200mAh and a 3,800mAh battery, respectively. On Tuesday, the company confirmed that the clamshell foldable handsets will be available for purchase in the country through Amazon.

Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra price in India (expected)

Last week, Motorola confirmed that the Razr 40 series will launch in India soon. However, the company did not specify any dates, variants or price details of the model. Motorola India announced on Tuesday that the phones will be available for purchase through Amazon.

Offered in Fengya Black, Ice Crystal Blue, and Magenta colourways, the 8GB + 256GB variant of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is priced at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 66,000), while the 12GB + 512GB variant is marked at CNY 6,399 (roughly Rs. 74,200).

The base Motorola Razr 40 comes in Azure Grey, Bright Moon White and Cherry Powder colour variants. The 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 256GB options of the model are listed at the price of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000), CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 49,000) and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,500), respectively.

Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specifications, features

Motorola's latest Razr phones sport 6.9-inch (1,080x2,640 pixels) pOLED inner displays. The Razr 40 Ultra's inner panel has a refresh rate of 165Hz while the standard Razr 40 has a 144Hz inner screen. The Razr 40 Ultra also features a 3.6-inch (1,056x1,066 pixels) pOLED outer screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz, whereas the base model comes with a 1.5-inch secondary display.

For optics, a dual rear camera unit on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes equipped with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr 40 has a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens. Both phones are equipped with 32-megapixel front cameras.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra packs a 3,800mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 5W wireless charging, while the Razr 40 is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W wired and 8W wireless fast charging support.

