Vivo X300 Ultra was launched in India earlier today with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and a 200-megapixel Zeiss-branded rear camera unit. The new photography-focused flagship is positioned to compete with the premium Android offerings like Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Apple's top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max. These top-tier phones feature a bright display and are equipped with efficient chipsets. The Vivo X300 Ultra is the most expensive model among the three, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the most affordable among the three.

What else gives the Vivo X300 Ultra a winning edge over the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max, and which is a better value for money? Here's a quick comparison to help you decide the best pick.

Vivo X300 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price in India Compared

Vivo X300 Ultra: The new Vivo X300 Ultra arrived in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,59,999 for the sole variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. You can buy it in Eclipse Black and Victory Green colour options. Buyers can bundle the purchase with the Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra (400mm equivalent) for Rs. 27,999 and the Vivo Imaging Grip Kit for Rs. 11,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: This flagship costs at Rs. 1,29,999 and Rs. 1,41,999 for the 256GB and 512GB storage options, respectively. The 1TB version is priced at Rs. 1,65,999. All versions have 12GB RAM as standard. It is available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Black and Titanium Whitesilver shades. Buyers shopping online can get the Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Pinkgold and Titanium Jadegreen online exclusive shades.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price of iPhone 17 Pro Max starts in India at Rs. 1,49,900 for the base 256GB storage option, while the 512GB variant costs Rs. 1,69,900. The 1TB and 2TB options are priced at Rs. 1,89,900 and Rs. 2,29,900, respectively. It is available in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue and Silver shades.

Vivo X300 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Display, OS

Vivo X300 Ultra: Vivo X300 Ultra features a 6.82-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The display has HDR support. This phone runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X quad HD+(1,440x3,120 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Armour 2 protection. The display has a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. The Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched with One UI 7 based on Android 15, and Samsung is offering seven years of Android OS and security updates for this phone.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED LTPO display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It offers up to 3,000nits peak brightness. It also features the latest Ceramic Shield technology. The display has Always-On mode and supports HDR. It came preloaded with iOS 26.

Vivo X300 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Chipset, Battery

Vivo X300 Ultra: Under the hood, the Vivo X300 Ultra features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 840 GPU. It packs 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The company has packed a 6,600mAh battery on this flagship that supports 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a custom-made Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. It has 12GB of RAM and offers up to 1TB of onboard storage. The phone has a vapour cooling chamber for thermal management. It carries a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Apple has packed its six-core A19 Pro chip in the iPhone 17 Pro Max. It also features a vapour chamber cooling. It is offered in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options.

Apple usually doesn't reveal the battery capacity of its iPhone models. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is claimed to deliver the longest battery life ever on an iPhone, but it is believed to be a 4,832mAh cell. The battery supports up to 40W fast charging.

Vivo X300 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera, Dimensions

Vivo X300 Ultra: On the rear, the Vivo X300 Ultra has a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 3.7x optical zoom and up to 105x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It measures 162.98 × 76.81 × 8.19mm and weighs about 232g.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts a quad-camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel main sensor with 2x in-sensor zoom and OIS. The camera unit has a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 12-megapixel front camera. The Galaxy S25 Ultra measures 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm and weighs around 218g.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: You get a triple rear camera unit on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 48-megapixel 4x telephoto lens. On the front, it has an 18-megapixel selfie camera. It measures 163.4×78×8.75mm and weighs 231 grams.

Vivo X300 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Which One Should You Buy?

Choosing the best among the Vivo X300 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and iPhone 17 Pro Max depends on your priorities. On paper, the Vivo X300 Ultra dominates with a larger battery, the latest Qualcomm chipset, and advanced camera capabilities, but it belongs to the more expensive category, and we recommend waiting for our review of the handset to see how it fares in day-to-day use.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, on the other hand, is the most affordable of the three and has a longer software update policy. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is a balanced option with camera features and a premium chipset. People who prefer the Apple ecosystem and video recording features can opt for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. For users prioritising battery life and advanced camera hardware, the Vivo X300 Ultra is the strongest option.

FAQs

1 Which smartphone offers the largest battery?

Vivo X300 Ultra. It has a 6,600mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

2. Which chipset is used in Vivo X300 Ultra?

An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC powers the Vivo X300 Ultra.

3. What is the starting price of iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,49,900 for the base 256GB model.