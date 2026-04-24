Vivo X300 Ultra is set to launch in India early next month, weeks after it was unveiled in China. The flagship smartphone will debut along with the new Vivo X300 FE, which is already available in select global markets. Both handsets have been teased to arrive with support for Zeiss-branded telephoto converter kits. The company is currently hosting a Vivo Imagine Labs event in New Delhi, allowing content creators and select company partners to test the special camera features and capabilities of the Vivo X300 Ultra. The company has also revealed additional details about the telephoto extender kit that will be sold separately.

Vivo Imagine Labs Will Allow Content Creators to Go Hands-On With the Vivo X300 Ultra

At the ongoing Vivo Imagine Labs event, Vivo is allowing select content creators, industry leaders, and Vivo's partners to test the camera capabilities of the upcoming Vivo X300 Ultra. The two-day event in New Delhi ends on Friday, and offers a hands-on experience with the smartphone before it is launched in the country.

Vivo has also revealed additional details about the Vivo X300 Ultra's external telephoto extender kit. The handset will support the Vivo and Zeiss-branded Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra kit with a 400mm equivalent focal length, offering 4.7x magnification, 1GM 14G lens elements, CIPA 4.5, while boasting a Kepler Optical Structure. The telephoto extender kit, which will be sold separately or as part of a combo with the phone, will weigh about 248g.

The company has revealed that the Vivo X300 Ultra will be capable of recording videos at up to 4K/120 fps with the 10-bit Log in the new Pro Video Mode, allowing the handset to capture videos in greater detail, while giving more control over colour grading and editing of the clips in post-production. The Vivo X300 Ultra will also feature “Multi-Focal 4K Master Color Video with Dolby Vision”.

The Vivo X300 Ultra is also confirmed to offer support for Multi-Focal 4K/120 fps slow motion video recording throughout 0.6x to 20x zoom, which can be extended up to 1,600mm focal length via the Zeiss-branded Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra lens. The list of features also includes autofocus snapshot tracking at 60 fps and file transfer via the USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port.

We already know that the Vivo X300 Ultra will be launched in India on May 6 at 12 pm IST. The handset will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart in Eclipse Black and Victory Green colour options. The smartphone will feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera and will be powered by a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm.