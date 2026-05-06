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Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Shows Up on Geekbench Again With Slightly Improved Performance Scores

The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G recently appeared on the company's website, and now it has visited a popular benchmarking platform once again.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 6 May 2026 19:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Shows Up on Geekbench Again With Slightly Improved Performance Scores

Samsung Galaxy A27 is expected to offer upgrades over last year's Galaxy A26

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A27 5G spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site again
  • It has posted a single-core score of 994
  • Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is expected to feature a 6.7-Inch display
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Samsung Galaxy A27 5G has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site again, this time with even better performance numbers. The latest listing for the upcoming Galaxy A series smartphone offers hints about some of its key specifications. The Galaxy A27 5G is likely to ship with an octa-core Snapdragon chipset and 6GB of onboard RAM. The Galaxy A27 is expected to offer upgrades over last year's Samsung Galaxy A26.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Performance Details (Anticipated)

The Geekbench website has listed the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G with model number SM-A276B. It has posted a single-core score of 994 and a multi-core score of 2,985. That's a jump from its earlier appearance, where the phone only managed to get 777 single-core and 1,871 multi-core. 

sm a276b Samsung Galaxy A27 5G

Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

The latest listing reaffirms the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset on the Galaxy A27 5G with four prime cores clocked at 2.40GHz and four base cores clocked at 1.80GHz. The test unit runs Android 16 and features 5.23GB RAM, which is likely to be marketed as 6GB RAM. It is expected to be available in an 8GB RAM option as well. 

The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G has been in the news for some time now. While the launch date remains a mystery, Samsung recently confirmed the phone through its Brazilian website. It will be compatible with the Samsung Wallet.

The Galaxy A27 5G is expected to feature a 6.7-Inch display and a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The camera setup could also include an 8-megapixel ultrawide rear camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, the phone is likely to feature a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

The remaining specifications of the Galaxy A27 5G are likely to be upgrades over the predecessor, Galaxy A26, which was released in India in March last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 24,999.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • 6-year software update commitment
  • MicroSD card expansion
  • Useful Galaxy AI features
  • Bad
  • Notched OLED display isn't bright outdoors
  • Poor camera performance
  • Sub-par battery life
  • Slow charging
  • Charger not included in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A26 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A27 5G, Samsung Galaxy A27, Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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