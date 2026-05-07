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OnePlus 16 Specifications Tipped Again; to Get 200-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC

OnePlus has yet to announce an official launch timeline for the launch of the OnePlus 16.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 May 2026 09:49 IST
OnePlus 16 Specifications Tipped Again; to Get 200-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC

OnePlus 15 was launched in India in November 2025

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 16 will reportedly run on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC
  • The handset is tipped to feature a flat BOE screen
  • It could pack a 9,000mAh-class battery
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OnePlus' future has been one of certainty. The company was first rumoured to be winding up operations, but ultimately ended up merging with Realme, another brand under Oppo's umbrella. All this while, leaks about upcoming OnePlus smartphones haven't stopped surfacing. According to a tipster, the OnePlus 16 will feature an upgraded 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC under the hood.

OnePlus 16 Specifications Tipped Again

According to a post shared on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus 16 could be powered by Qualcomm's rumoured Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, reportedly carrying the model number SM8975. The processor is said to feature clock speeds reaching up to 5GHz.

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The leak also corroborates earlier reports about the display. The phone is tipped to feature a flat BOE panel with an “ultra-high refresh rate.” Previous leaks suggested OnePlus was evaluating refresh rates as high as 240Hz, although it is unclear whether the final unit will ship with full 240Hz support. The panel is also said to use LTPO and LIPO packaging technologies, which could help reduce bezels to around 1mm on all four sides.

For optics, the OnePlus 16 is once again tipped to include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. Earlier reports suggested the sensor could be relatively large, potentially falling in the 1/1.x-inch category. The rear camera setup is also expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

The handset could also see a substantial battery upgrade. According to the tipster, the OnePlus 16 may pack a battery with a capacity reaching up to 9,000mAh. Another tipster, notably, had previously claimed the same figure.

Additional features tipped for OnePlus' purported flagship include an X-axis motor for haptics, symmetrical dual stereo speakers, full water resistance, and a dedicated AI button. The phone is also expected to ship with OxygenOS 17 based on Android 17.

OnePlus has yet to announce an official launch timeline for the launch of the OnePlus 16. For context, the OnePlus 15 was launched in Q4 2025, and its purported successor may also follow a similar schedule.

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Further reading: OnePlus 16, OnePlus 16 features, OnePlus 16 Specifications, OnePlus 16 Launch, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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