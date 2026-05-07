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iPhone 18 Pro CAD Renders Reveal Smaller Dynamic Island, Identical Rear Camera Design

The smaller Dynamic Island is reportedly possible if Apple moves the Face ID flood illuminator beneath the display.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 May 2026 09:01 IST
iPhone 18 Pro CAD Renders Reveal Smaller Dynamic Island, Identical Rear Camera Design

Apple has reduced the size of the Dynamic Island in successive iPhone lineups since its introduction

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Highlights
  • The Dynamic Island is reportedly shrinking by about 25 percent
  • CAD renders hint at minor iPhone 18 Pro design changes
  • The rear camera island design will likely remain identical
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Apple has been rumoured to introduce the iPhone 18 series at “aggressive pricing”, despite the soaring component costs. While there is still considerable time before the handsets launch, a recent leak has shed light on the possible design of the iPhone 18 Pro. According to a report, CAD renders of the purported handset have surfaced, which reveal a noticeably smaller Dynamic Island. The move, if it comes to fruition, could finally mean that Face ID components could be moved under the display.

iPhone 18 Pro CAD Renders

According to CAD renders shared by X user @earlyappleleaks (via Android Headlines), the iPhone 18 Pro could arrive with a significantly smaller Dynamic Island. The renders reportedly originate from technical schematics provided to accessory manufacturers for case production. These, notably, are often considered reliable indicators of an unannounced device's external design.

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The leak claims the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro measures roughly 14.98mm in width, making it around 25 percent smaller than the one seen on the iPhone 17 Pro. Earlier leaks, including dummy units and screen protector images, had also hinted at a reduction in the size of the cutout, with some reports suggesting up to a 35 percent decrease.

The smaller Dynamic Island is reportedly possible if Apple moves the Face ID flood illuminator beneath the display. However, the infrared camera is still expected to require a visible cutout, meaning the Cupertino-based tech giant may not yet achieve a completely seamless full-screen design.

The Dynamic Island, which sits as a centred pill-shaped cutout at the top of the display, was introduced in September 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, replacing the traditional wide notch on previous models. While the iPhone maker has shrunk the size of the Dynamic Island in previous iPhone generations, the reduction has been iterative rather than substantial.

Previous reports have similarly suggested that Apple was exploring multiple design options for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, as part of its A/B testing strategy. One option retains the existing screen mould, while the other introduces a smaller “Mini Dynamic Island”. But if Apple opts to reuse existing moulds, the Dynamic Island could remain largely unchanged, potentially eliminating one of the more noticeable rumoured upgrades.

Meanwhile, the rear camera layout on the iPhone 18 Pro is unlikely to see major changes as Apple continues with an iterative design approach this year. The purported handset is expected to retain the rectangular camera plateau design from the previous generation, although minor refinements to materials and overall finish may happen.

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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro design, iPhone 18 Pro Specifications, iPhone 18 Pro features, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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