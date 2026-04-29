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AirDrop via Quick Share Reportedly Expands to Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra

While transfer speeds may be slower than native methods, the AirDrop via Quick Share feature simplifies cross-platform sharing.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 April 2026 19:18 IST
AirDrop via Quick Share Reportedly Expands to Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9 Ultra was launched in China earlier this month

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Highlights
  • Select Oppo and Vivo phones gain Quick Share AirDrop support
  • Support arrives via recent updates on select devices
  • Speeds may be slower than native file sharing methods
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Support for Apple's AirDrop file sharing through Android's Quick Share is expanding to more devices, according to some reports. The feature allows Android phones to send and receive files directly with iPhones without relying on third-party apps. It has reportedly started rolling out beyond Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The reports indicate that this feature could simplify file sharing between Android and iOS devices, making it easier to transfer photos, videos, and other files without additional apps.

AirDrop File Sharing Expands Beyond Samsung and Google Pixel Phones

According to an Android Central report, the feature is now available on the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra. It adds that users need to enable AirDrop visibility on an iPhone and set it to “Everyone” for a limited time, after which the iPhone becomes visible in the Quick Share menu. File transfers are then said to take place in both directions, although speeds may be lower than with native AirDrop or Android-to-Android sharing.

The report also notes that the feature was first introduced on the Pixel 10 series and later expanded to older Pixel models and the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup. Samsung has also brought it to the Galaxy S25 series with the One UI 8.5 update.

Separately, 9to5Google also claims that AirDrop support over Quick Share is now reaching more Android devices, starting with the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra. The report claims that the feature is active on the Oppo device following a recent update and works similarly to its implementation on Pixel and Galaxy phones.

The report further adds that support for the Vivo X300 Ultra appears to have arrived without prior announcement. It also suggests that the expansion to Oppo and Vivo indicates that a broader rollout to more Android devices could follow in the near future.

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Further reading: QuickShare, AirDrop, Android, Google, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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AirDrop via Quick Share Reportedly Expands to Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra
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