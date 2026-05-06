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Google's May 2026 Update for Pixel Devices Rolls Out With Fixes for Slow Wireless Charging, Screen Freezing Issues

If you're a developer with a Pixel 10 series smartphone, you should read the release notes for the May 2026 update carefully.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 May 2026 18:49 IST
Google's May 2026 Update for Pixel Devices Rolls Out With Fixes for Slow Wireless Charging, Screen Freezing Issues

The update is rolled out for Pixel 10 series and older models

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Highlights
  • Slow wireless charging issues have been fixed with the update
  • The camera app freeze while zooming has been patched, too
  • The May 2026 security patch is bundled with the latest build
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Google began rolling out the May 2026 software update for eligible Pixel smartphones on Tuesday. The latest Android 16 build for Google Pixel phones carries fixes for several system issues that were reported by users in previous iterations. For example, it patches a bug that caused wireless charging to slow down when the battery reached a certain level. The tech giant mentions issues related to the display and camera app freezing have also been fixed, while the May 2026 security update is bundled in the update, too.

Google Blocks Downgrades to Older Versions on Pixel 10 Series

On its support page, Google says the Android 16-based monthly software update includes a fix for an issue that caused slow wireless charging speeds when the battery level reached between 75–80 percent in certain conditions. This impacts several Pixel phones, ranging from the older Pixel 7a to the latest Pixel 10a.

It also rectifies a bug that caused the camera app to freeze while recording video and adjusting the zoom level on the Pixel 10. Users also reported other issues in previous software versions. A persistent flickering white dot or visual noise was reported to appear at the top of the display in certain conditions. Another issue intermittently caused the screen to appear fuzzy, frozen, or display noise lines.

Google says both of these problems have been resolved with the May 2026 update. There are also general improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions. However, Google states that some fixes might be carrier or region-specific, which means they will not be available in all markets.

Alongside the bug fixes, it also includes the May 2026 security patch. The company says it blocks downgrades to older Android versions (via Android Authority). On the developer page, the company mentions that the May 2026 software update for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold contains a bootloader component that increments the anti-rollback version for the bootloader. Consequently, users (especially developers) will not be able to flash and boot older Android 16 builds after flashing the May 2026 update.

Pixel phone users can also manually check for the software update by navigating to Settings > System > Software update > System update > Check for updates

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Further reading: Pixel update, Google Pixel, Pixel 10
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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