How OPPO Find N2 Flip Will Change the Way You Look at Foldables

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is not just another flip phone. It offers a unique and practical smartphone experience that is worth trying out. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the smartphone will be available for purchase through OPPO Store, Flipkart, and mainline retailers starting from March 17th at a price of Rs. 89,999. Customers can get the device for as low as INR 79,999 through cashback and incentives.

In this article, I will explore the key features of the OPPO Find N2 Flip that make it a must-have for anyone looking for a new foldable phone. I will also share my experience of using the smartphone's innovative foldable form factor and cutting-edge features.

Stylish and functional design

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is available in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple. After unboxing the device, I found it to be surprisingly light and thin, weighing just 191g and only 7.45mm slim. The back panel also elegantly curves to ensure a smooth feel. The OPPO Find N2 Flip's ergonomic design is a perfect fit in my hand. I loved its compact form and elegant design that delivers an easy-to-use large cover screen with AOD.

New Generation Flexion Hinge redefines flip phone design

The OPPO Find N2 Flip comes with a unique and innovative New Generation Flexion Hinge taking the OPPO Find N2 Flip a step ahead of its competition with the least noticeable crease. The Almost invisible crease allows for the touch and viewing experience to be just like a non-foldable display which greatly enhanced my experience of using the device. The hinge is made of aircraft-grade high-strength steel and carbon-fibre-reinforced polymer, making it strong but light. It has also passed the TÜV Rheinland Reliable Folding Certification, ensuring reliability even after 4,00,000 folds, equivalent to ten years of use by normal users. The OPPO Find N2 Flip is the first phone in its segment to pass this certification. The OPPO Find N2 Flip is the first device in the segment to get this certification. With no hinge gap when closed, the Find N2 Flip offers excellent dust resistance which allows the phone to perfectly fit my everyday use.

Revolutionary cover screen experience

The OPPO Find N2 Flip boasts the largest cover screen on any flip phone currently available, measuring 3.26 inches with a peak brightness of 900 nits. I found the phone's bezel-less and revolutionary cover screen experience to be quite impressive. One of the best features for me though is that the cover screen can show up to six notifications at once, saving me a lot of time scrolling through my phone. You can also reply to messages in all mainstream messaging apps without opening the phone. Further, the cover screen widgets feature interactive pet live wallpaper, or you can set your favorite GIF as your cover screen wallpaper to relive your most memorable moments. The utility of the cover screen does not end here, you can easily use it to preview selfies, use the phone as a camcorder and so much more.

Revolutionize your viewing experience

After using the OPPO Find N2 Flip, I was amazed by the flexibility offered by the Multi-Angle FlexForm Mode. The phone's improved 1/4 spindle assembly and cam system allow it to hold its position mid-fold and adjust to your desired angle between 45º and 110º. In FlexForm Mode, the screen splits into two parts, further enhancing the viewing experience. I could easily place the phone on any surface like a tripod and do all my video calls and conferences hands-free.

Stunning cinematic display

The OPPO Find N2 Flip's main display is a stunning, 6.8-inch LTPO, E6 AMOLED display, that boasts cinematic visuals, making it ideal for watching movies and videos. I was impressed by the display's peak brightness of 1600 nits and OPPO's proprietary Anti-Reflection Film technology, which reduced glare by up to five times. Additionally, the Find N2 Flip's main display comes with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, which automatically adjusts the screen's refresh rate based on the content you are viewing, making the display even more immersive.

Cameras are a delight

In my experience, the OPPO Find N2 Flip's cameras are exceptional at capturing life's perfect moments! I loved using the flagship 50-megapixel main camera (Sony IMX890), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX355), and a 32-megapixel front camera (Sony IMX709 RGBW) with superior noise suppression. Thanks to OPPO's association with Hasselblad, the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution (HNCS) and XPAN Mode allowed me to create unique, ultra-wide, film-like photos. I was also impressed by the Marisilicon X which is based on a 6-nanometer process, for enabling 4K Ultra HDR and 4K Ultra Night Video for perfect 4K videos in any lighting scenario. Whether I was using it as a camcorder, creating time-lapse videos, or simply snapping selfies, the Find N2 Flip was the perfect tool for capturing every moment!

Powerful performance with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset

The OPPO Find N2 Flip delivers an exceptional experience with its powerful 4nm flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. OPPO has also worked closely with MediaTek to create a battery-optimized Dimensity 9000+ chipset for the Find N2 Flip. I was pleasantly surprised by how quickly the phone loaded apps and performed exceptionally well, even with multiple apps running in the background, thanks to its ARM Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processor. The Find N2 Flip runs on ColorOS 13.0, based on the latest Android 13 operating system, providing a seamless user experience that is easy to navigate.

Flip, charge, and go

OPPO has worked closely with MediaTek to create the Find N2 Flip's battery-optimized Dimensity 9000+ 4nm chipset, resulting in one more hour of video calling, two more hours of social media, and five more hours of music streaming than other popular flip phones. As someone who relies heavily on my phone throughout the day, I was pleasantly surprised by the phone's massive 4,300mAh battery, which is the largest and the longest-lasting of its kind in the flip phone category. It provided impressive battery life, and I was able to use the phone without worrying about running out of power. With the 44W SUPERVOOCTM charging, I could charge up to 50 percent in just 23 minutes, which was a lifesaver when I was on the go. The OPPO Find N2 Flip is also the fastest charging in the segment.

A new flip era

Overall, the OPPO Find N2 Flip sets a new standard for flip phones with its exceptional features and performance. The device's largest cover screen, long-lasting battery life, speedy performance, and outstanding camera make it a reliable, stylish, and powerful smartphone making it the best flip in the segment. After using the OPPO Find N2 Flip, I was impressed with how it changed my perception of flip phones. It's an excellent investment for anyone looking for a device that can keep up with their everyday needs, and I'm excited to see how the future folds for a new era of smartphones.

