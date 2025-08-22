Samsung Galaxy S25 FE leaks have been surfacing online for a while, and the purported ‘Fan Edition' handset is expected to make its debut in the near future. Recently, the renders of the handset were leaked, giving us a peek at its design. Although the South Korean tech giant has not confirmed these details, or any plans to launch the handset, a tipster has leaked the specifications of the successor to last year's Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. Additionally, the tipster has also revealed that the phone could debut in five colourways.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications, Colourways, Price (Expected)

Tipster Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) leaked the key specifications of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, along with its possible colourways, in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The phone is said to be offered in navy, dark blue, light blue, black, and white colourways. This claim is in line with a recent report.

The leaker also says that the handset will sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,900 nits peak brightness. The front and rear panels of Galaxy S25 FE are also said to feature Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

The Galaxy S25 FE is said to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2400 SoC, coupled with a 4,900mAh battery, which could support 45W fast charging. This is in line with previous leaks, which suggested similar battery specifications for the phone. However, it was earlier said to be powered by an Exynos 2400e chip.

Samsung's upcoming ‘Fan Edition' handset is also tipped to offer 13 percent improved cooling performance compared with last year's model. For photos and videos, it is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it could ship with a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone is said to run Android 16-based One UI 8. It is said to arrive with Samsung's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features (Galaxy AI ), like the company's other handsets. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could also come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and offer Wi-Fi 6E for connectivity.

As per a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could launch on September 4 this year. Moreover, the price of the phone is said to start at EUR 679 (roughly Rs. 69,000).