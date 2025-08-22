Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Said to Feature 4,900mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Said to Feature 4,900mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to launch in September, according to recent reports.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 August 2025 17:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Said to Feature 4,900mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to succeed the Galaxy S24 FE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could come in five colourways
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is said to pack a 4,900mAh battery
  • The company is yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE leaks have been surfacing online for a while, and the purported ‘Fan Edition' handset is expected to make its debut in the near future. Recently, the renders of the handset were leaked, giving us a peek at its design. Although the South Korean tech giant has not confirmed these details, or any plans to launch the handset, a tipster has leaked the specifications of the successor to last year's Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. Additionally, the tipster has also revealed that the phone could debut in five colourways.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications, Colourways, Price (Expected)

Tipster Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) leaked the key specifications of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, along with its possible colourways, in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The phone is said to be offered in navy, dark blue, light blue, black, and white colourways. This claim is in line with a recent report.

The leaker also says that the handset will sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,900 nits peak brightness. The front and rear panels of Galaxy S25 FE are also said to feature Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

The Galaxy S25 FE is said to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2400 SoC, coupled with a 4,900mAh battery, which could support 45W fast charging. This is in line with previous leaks, which suggested similar battery specifications for the phone. However, it was earlier said to be powered by an Exynos 2400e chip.

Samsung's upcoming ‘Fan Edition' handset is also tipped to offer 13 percent improved cooling performance compared with last year's model. For photos and videos, it is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it could ship with a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone is said to run Android 16-based One UI 8. It is said to arrive with Samsung's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features (Galaxy AI ), like the company's other handsets. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could also come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and offer Wi-Fi 6E for connectivity.

As per a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could launch on September 4 this year. Moreover, the price of the phone is said to start at EUR 679 (roughly Rs. 69,000).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Camera, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Charging, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Chipset, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE colours, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Design, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Display, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Features, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch Date, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S25 Features
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Coolie OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch Rajnikanth Starrer Movie Online?
Bitcoin Stands at $113,000, Ether Holds $4,280 Amidst ETF Flows, Inflation Risks

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Said to Feature 4,900mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro WithÂ 7,000mAh Battery Go Official
  2. Blinkit Now Delivers Lenskart's Powered Spectacles in These Cities
  3. Jio Subscribers Can Now Claim a Free 3-Month JioSaavn Pro Trial
  4. Coolie OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Global Variant Could Arrive With These Specifications
  6. OnePlus Ace 6, Upcoming Realme Phone May Debut With 8,000mAh Batteries
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  8. OpenAI Begins Hiring Ahead of Plans to Open First Office in India
  9. Real Money Gaming Platforms Reportedly Shut After Online Gaming Bill 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Said to Feature 4,900mAh Battery
  2. GTA Online Players Can Claim GTA$1 Million Cash As Part of Rockstar’s ‘End of Summer’ Giveaway
  3. Honor Magic 8 Series Launch Timeline Leaked, Two Models Said to Debut First
  4. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Global Variant to Launch With Different Battery, Camera Specifications, Tipster Claims
  5. Musk Sought Zuckerberg Help for OpenAI Bid, Court Filing Shows
  6. Bitcoin Stands at $113,000, Ether Holds $4,280 Amidst ETF Flows, Inflation Risks
  7. Maalik Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Rajkumar Rao Starrer Movie
  8. Coolie OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch Rajnikanth Starrer Movie Online?
  9. Blinkit Partners Lenskart for Quick Deliveries of Powered Spectacles in Select Cities
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold Will Reportedly Allow You to Run Three Apps Simultaneously With One UI 8
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »