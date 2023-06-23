Technology News

Oppo Find N3 Flip Renders Suggest Large Cover Screen, Triple Rear Cameras: All Details

Oppo Find N3 Flip is tipped to come with a similar camera setup to that of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 June 2023 14:06 IST
Oppo Find N3 Flip Renders Suggest Large Cover Screen, Triple Rear Cameras: All Details

Photo Credit: 91mobiles

Oppo Find N3 Flip is tipped to get a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  • It might get Hasselblad branded camera system
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip has dual rear cameras

Oppo Find N2 Flip with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC was launched in India in March this year. Now, we are hearing rumours about its successor — Oppo Find N3 Flip. The Chinese manufacturer is yet to provide any details about the next foldable smartphone, but ahead of it, alleged renders offering a glimpse into the possible design of the Oppo Find N3 Flip Pro have leaked online. The clamshell foldable smartphone reportedly went through the engineering verification testing (EVT) phase signifying that it may launch soon.

A report by 91mobiles shares the alleged renders of the Oppo Find N3 Flip based on an early EVT (Engineering Validation Test). The render shows the handset in a black shade with a familiar clamshell foldable build. It appears to have a large exterior display with rounded corners. Further, three cameras are seen arranged at the rear. This would be an upgrade from the dual rear camera setup of the Oppo Find N2 Flip. The Hasselblad branding at the bottom, can also clearly be seen from the renders.

Oppo's Find N3 Flip is tipped to come with a similar camera setup to that of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro. If that's true, the Oppo Find N3 Flip will get a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is expected to offer a list of significant changes over the existing Find N2 Flip. The latter was launched in India in March this year with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Oppo Find N2 Flip runs on ColorOS 13.0 based on Android 13 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The cover display measures 3.26 inches with a 382x720 pixels resolution. It is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip's dual rear camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX355 sensor. It has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor for selfies and video chats on the inside. The handset is backed by a 4,300mAh dual-cell battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC charging. 

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display (Primary) 6.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Oppo Find N3 Flip Renders Suggest Large Cover Screen, Triple Rear Cameras: All Details
