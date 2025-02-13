vivo V50 to Bring the Most Powerful Camera System In the Mid-Range Segment, in Collaboration With ZEISS 

Gone are the days when capturing professional-grade photos meant carrying around heavy cameras, and switching between expensive lenses. Vivo's groundbreaking partnership with ZEISS has transformed this landscape – their co-engineered camera system changed the smartphone photography game, helping millions of users level up their photos.

The success of last year's Vivo V40 series marked a significant milestone in smartphone photography, introducing ZEISS optics to the mid-premium segment for the first time. The partnership resonated strongly with Indian consumers, with one-third of V40 buyers specifically choosing the device for its ZEISS camera capabilities. Now, Vivo is set to raise the bar even higher with the upcoming V50, which promises to deliver a truly impressive photography experience through enhanced ZEISS collaboration.

Elevating Smartphone Camera Performance with ZEISS



The amazing combination of Vivo's innovative mobile technology and ZEISS's century-old optical expertise has been significant for smartphone photography. ZEISS, renowned for creating countless classic lenses throughout its illustrious history, and is now set to bring this legacy to the Vivo V50 through a powerful camera setup.

What is expected to set the Vivo V50 apart is its commitment to bring pro-level imaging technology to even more users. The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature an impressive 50-megapixel ZEISS All Main Camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel ZEISS OIS Main Camera, a 50-megapixel ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, and a 50-megapixel ZEISS Group Selfie Camera. This will mark a significant upgrade from its predecessor, offering consistent high-resolution imaging capabilities across all lenses – a feature typically reserved for premium flagship devices, which generally carry an experience price tag.

Pro-Grade Portraits in Your Pocket



Smartphone photography enthusiasts will appreciate the V50's ZEISS Multifocal Portrait as it is already available in V40, which is expected to offer multiple focal lengths ranging from 24mm to 50mm. This versatility will enable users to capture everything from intimate close-ups to expansive group shots with professional-grade results. The versatile 24mm lens shines in night time photography, bringing cityscapes alive with its dramatic perspective. Switch to the intimate 35mm focal length, and you'll find it's perfect for those moody evening portraits at your favorite café or club, where the ZEISS B-Speed Style's vintage-inspired bokeh adds character to every shot. For classic portraits, the 50mm lens creates stunning daytime portraits with natural depth and professional-grade background separation.

ZEISS Style Bokesh brings a total of 7 classic bokeh effects that are excellent for both day and night shots. These include ZEISS Cine-flare Portrait, ZEISS Distagon Style Bokeh, ZEISS Sonnar Style Bokeh, ZEISS Cinematic Style Bokeh, ZEISS B-Speed Style Bokeh, and ZEISS Biostar Style Bokeh. – each bringing its unique character to portrait photography.

India-Exclusive Wedding Portrait Studio



Vivo has developed an India-exclusive Wedding Portrait Studio feature for the V50, recognizing the significance of wedding photography in Indian culture. Weddings in India are huge, and photography remains a very important aspect of these special events. The right camera, with the right shots can elevate everyone's experience, bringing them memories they can cherish for life. The specialized mode offers three distinct LUTs (Look-Up Tables) with five film tones. This thoughtful addition demonstrates Vivo's understanding of Indian smartphone users' preferences for vibrant, detailed, and emotionally resonant imagery, particularly during significant life events. Your wedding photos are all set to level up, thanks to the Wedding Portrait Studio feature on the Vivo V50.

Capture more, without compromise



Experience an ultra-wide view unlike any other, thanks to an impressive 119-degree field of view while maintaining the same 50MP resolution as the main sensor. Every photo shines in exceptional detail and clarity, be it group photos or landscape shots of your favourite vacation. Combined with the AI Group Portrait algorithm, the camera will be able to enhance facial details in group photos of up to 30 people – perfect for those big Indian family gatherings and wedding celebrations.

Say hello to perfect group selfies!



Level up your selfie game with the 50-megapixel ZEISS front camera will bring several innovations, including AI 3D Studio Lighting 2.0 for clear backlit selfies and AI Facial Contouring Technology that addresses common selfie issues. The 92-degree AF wide-angle lens and 0.8x to 2x free zoom give you the freedom to capture flawless solo and group selfies effortlessly



Stay Tuned for the Launch!



While we await the official launch next week on 17th Feb, the Vivo V50 appears set to continue the success of its predecessor by bringing professional-level photography capabilities to the mid-premium segment. The enhanced ZEISS partnership, coupled with features specifically tailored for Indian users, suggests that Vivo has carefully considered both global imaging excellence and local user preferences in crafting this device.



Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.