Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge AI PC Launched in India With Snapdragon X Processor, Galaxy AI Features

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is a certified Copilot+ PC and supports features like Cocreator and Recall.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 July 2025 16:47 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge comes in a single Sapphire Blue colour option

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge sports a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display
  • The laptop comes with a Snapdragon X chip and 40 TOPS NPU
  • It is claimed to deliver up to 27 hours of usage on a single charge
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge was launched in India on Thursday. The AI PC is powered by the Snapdragon X processor, which is claimed to power its on-device AI capabilities and deliver up to 45 tera operations per second (TOPS) of NPU performance. As per the company, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge supports a suite of Galaxy AI features, including Chat Assist and Note Assist. The laptop is said to deliver up to 27 hours of usage.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Price in India, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is available in India at an introductory price of Rs. 64,990. The company is offering a cashback of Rs. 5,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card full swipe and EMI transactions, effectively reducing the price to Rs. 59,990.

The AI PC is offered in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage configuration and a Sapphire Blue colourway.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge sports a 15.6-inch full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) anti-glare IPS display. It measures 356.6 x 229.75 x 15.0 mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 1.5 kilograms.

Powering the AI PC is a Snapdragon X (X1-26-100) processor with a 3.0GHz burst clock speed. It is complemented by a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB of eUFS storage. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge also has a 40 TOPS NPU for handling AI tasks. The laptop comes with a 2-megapixel web camera, dual 1.5W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and integrated dual-array microphones.

As per the company, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is a certified Copilot+ PC and supports features like Cocreator, which can turn sketches and text-based prompts into AI-generated artwork. There is also Windows Studio Effects, which is claimed to improve video calls by applying filters, eye contact correction, background blur, and voice focus.

The laptop also ships with Microsoft-powered smartphone connectivity features. These include Link to Windows, Multi Control, and Second Screen. Furthermore, Samsung has equipped it with Galaxy AI features, including Chat Assist and Live Translate. It is backed by Samsung Knox for protection against threats.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge features HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Type-A, and USB 4.0 Type-C ports, as well as a microSD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The laptop is claimed to deliver up to 27 hours of usage on a single charge, with a 61.5Wh battery. It ships with a 65W USB Type-C power adapter.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Snapdragon X
RAM 16GB
Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU
Weight 1.50 kg
