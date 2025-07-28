Meizu 22 will sport a display with the world's thinnest bezels, the company claimed in a social media post. The Chinese firm said that it was a challenge for the research and development (R&D) team to achieve this, but it still managed to do it. However, the teaser shows that the upcoming handset could have a similar design to its predecessor, the Meizu 21, which launched in November 2023. The Meizu 21 boasts a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 1.74mm thin bezels. In February 2024, the company announced that it was shutting down its Android smartphone business to focus on artificial intelligence (AI). Hence, the upcoming Meizu 22 could be the last phone from the company.

Meizu 22 to Get the Thinnest Bezels

In a post on the Chinese microblogging platform, Weibo, the company teased the launch and design of its upcoming Meizu 22 smartphone. The teaser also signals that the Chinese tech firm could unveil the Meizu 22 soon. Although Meizu did not reveal the launch timeline of the handset, it did claim that the phone will have the narrowest bezels ever put on a phone, measuring 1.2mm.

To achieve this, the company said that the R&D team had to use a self-developed LIPO process. However, initially, it found it difficult to make the bezels this thin. Meizu said that with the help of advancements in display technology, more complex 6-layer processing, and at the cost of a higher defective rate, the “narrowest white panel process” has been achieved. It added that the “world's narrowest fourth-class” white border came after a series of “almost desperate trial production failures”. (Translated from Chinese)

For context, the Meizu 21 was launched in China in November 2023. The phone sports a 6.55-inch touchscreen with full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness, 1,920Hz high-frequency dimming, and 393ppi pixel density. Additionally, the phone has 1.74mm thin bezels. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and Adreno 750 GPU.

On top of this, the Meizu 22 is most likely the last smartphone from the Chinese firm. In February 2024, the company announced that it would exit the Android smartphone market. It said that it will now focus on AI and develop software and hardware solutions.

