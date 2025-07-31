Technology News
Insta360 Go Ultra Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch; May Offer 4K 60FPS Video Recording

Insta360 Go Ultra could be announced around the same time as IFA Berlin 2025 in September.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 July 2025 12:58 IST
Photo Credit: Insta360

Insta360 Go Ultra is the purported successor to the Insta360 Go 3S (pictured)

Highlights
  • Insta360 Go Ultra may come with a flip screen and recording indicators
  • The action camera is reported to support 4K 60fps video recording
  • It could debut by end of August or early September 2025
The Insta360 Go Ultra is set to be launched as the successor to the Insta360 Go 3S, which was released in June 2024, according to a report. The action camera is set to have a slightly bigger and square-ish design compared to its predecessor's rectangular build, although its core functionality may largely remain the same. It is reportedly set to support video recording in up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (fps) and feature the same flip-up screen that we saw on the Insta360 Go 3S.

Insta360 Go Ultra Leaked

In a report, Android Headlines shared details about the Insta360 Go Ultra. It was previously rumoured to debut as Insta360 Go 4 or 4S, but may now arrive with the ‘Ultra' moniker. While most of the details remain under wraps, the report provides an idea of its core capabilities, including the ability to be detached from the screen.

Its preceding model — the Insta360 Go 3S — enabled users to shoot videos in up to 4K 30fps. However, the purported Insta360 Go Ultra will allow for video recording at a faster frame rate, at up to 60fps. This enhanced capability is said to be one of the reasons behind the larger build and changed shape of the action camera.

insta360 go ultra android headlines Insta360 Go Ultra

Possible colour options of the Insta360 Go Ultra
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

But even with the design change, users may still be able to attach it to their shirt, bag or any other item for video recording. It is also reported to retain the flip screen from its predecessor, along with recording lights on both the camera and the screen and a capture button at the top of the body.

Other expected design elements include a grip on one side of the frame, a microphone grille at the top of the recording light, and Insta360 Go Ultra branding on the screen and the camera itself.

Since it is an action camera, the Insta360 Go Ultra is also expected to carry a dust and water resistance rating. However, its exact specifications, along with its launch date, are yet to be announced.

Images shared by the publication indicate that the action camera might be offered in black and white colour options. It is speculated to be introduced at the end of August or early September, possibly around the same time as IFA Berlin 2025, which takes place between September 5–9.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Electronics
