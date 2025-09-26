Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals and Discounts on Mirrorless Cameras on Day 4 of Amazon's Sale

The Sony Alpha ZV-E10L is priced at Rs. 58,488 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Updated: 26 September 2025 20:10 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals and Discounts on Mirrorless Cameras on Day 4 of Amazon's Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025: The sale started on September 23 for all customers

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 starts on September 23
  • Additional bank and exchange offers are available during the sale
  • Amazon also provides EMI options on select products
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 entered its fourth day on Friday. The e-commerce giant's biggest annual sale event of the year began on September 23 with discounts on smartphones, tablets, laptops, earphones, smartwatches, speakers, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. The sale is also a great opportunity to buy a new mirrorless camera for hobbyists and professionals alike. Cameras from brands such as Sony, Nikon, Canon, and others are currently listed with lucrative discounts. Shoppers can avail of another 10 percent discount if they transact using SBI credit and debit cards.

Unlike traditional DSLRs, mirrorless cameras do not use a mirror and optical prism system. Instead, the light passes directly through the lens to the image sensor, which continuously captures the scene.

These cameras also lack an optical viewfinder, and the preview is instead shown on an LCD screen or an electronic viewfinder (EVF). As a result, mirrorless cameras are quieter and shoot faster. They also offer better autofocus performance.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Mirrorless Cameras

Here, we have listed the best deals on mirrorless cameras from Canon, Nikon, and Sony. If you're in the market for a laptop under Rs. 40,000, you can check the top offers here. Alternatively, our buying guide for party speakers is here.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L Rs. 69,990 Rs. 58,488 Buy Here
Sony Alpha ILCE-6100X Rs. 54,479 Rs. 36,990 Buy Here
Sony Alpha ZV-E10M2K Rs. 1,04,990 Rs. 84,488 Buy Here
Canon EOS R50 Rs. 75,995 Rs. 57,990 Buy Here
Nikon Z50 Rs. 1,05,995 Rs. 85,599 Buy Here
Panasonic Lumix G7 Rs. 54,990 Rs. 43,000 Buy Here
