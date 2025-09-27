Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Laptop Deals for Students from Asus, HP, Dell, Apple, and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 brings the best deals on laptops, making it perfect to buy one if you are a student.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 September 2025 12:43 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Laptop Deals for Students from Asus, HP, Dell, Apple, and More

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ StartupStockPhotos

Amazon is holding one of the biggest sales of 2025. Yes, we are talking about the ongoing Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, which brings a plethora of discounts and deals across all categories. This also brings the right opportunity for students to upgrade their laptops. One can get exciting discounts, exchange offers, no-Cost EMIs, and more. That said, the sheer number of offers can be confusing at times, making it difficult to select the best deals from the rest. So, to help you out, we have compiled a detailed article where we will give you the best deals on student laptops during the sale. So, without wasting much time, let's get started.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Offers and Discounts on Laptops for Students

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 offers some of the best deals on power banks from popular brands like Xiaomi, Ambrane, Boat, Urbn, Anker, and more. Customers can get up to 50 percent off on the wide range of power banks on the platform. Moreover, users can also get up to 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card and Debit Card. Moreover, customers who have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card can also avail 5 percent cashback on the purchase of a new power bank.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: List of Best Deals on Laptops for Students

That said, check out the best deals on student laptops during the Amazon festival sale:

S.no Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
1 HP 15 Intel Ultra 5 125H Rs. 78,719 Rs. 62,990 Buy Now
2 ASUS Vivobook 16 Rs. 84,990 Rs. 56,990 Buy Now
3 Dell 15 Intel Core i3 13th Gen Rs. 48,441 Rs. 32,990 Buy Now
4 Apple 2025 MacBook Air Rs. 99,900 Rs. 84,990 Buy Now
5 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Rs. 70,990 Rs. 43,240 Buy Now
6 Dell G15-5530 Rs. 1,05,398 Rs. 69,990 Buy Now
7 Asus Gaming V16 Rs. 1,13,990 Rs. 85,990 Buy Now
8 Acer ALG Rs. 74,999 Rs. 53,990 Buy Now
9 Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Rs 92,990 Rs. 52,990 Buy Now
