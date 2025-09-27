Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Portable SSDs From Samsung, SanDisk, Western Digital, and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 brings exciting discounts and deals on portable SSDs. Check out the article to choose the best.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 September 2025 19:00 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Portable SSDs From Samsung, SanDisk, Western Digital, and More

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Samsung Memory

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival brings heavy discounts on external SSDs
  • Customers can get up to 70 percent off on external storage
  • Check out the article to know more about the best deals on portable SSDs
Advertisement

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has arrived, bringing amazing discounts across different categories. The sale also brings some of the best discounts on portable SSDs, which have become crucial in today's world. Whether it be clearing your phone's gallery or storing important documents, portable SSDs always come in handy. And one of the best parts is the fast data transfer, portable design, compact size, and more. So, if you are looking for the best portable SSDs during the Amazon sale, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk about some of the best deals you can get on portable external SSDs during the Amazon GIF Sale. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Offers and Discounts on Portable SSDs

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is currently offering some great discounts on storage devices. To start with, customers can purchase a new high-speed portable SSD at up to 70 percent off. The customers can get the new portable at popular prices with heavy discounts, including SanDisk, Samsung, Crucial, Seagate, and more. For example, the Crucial X9 1TB SSD is currently listed for Rs 6,999. However, with bank discounts and more, you can get it for under Rs 6,000 during the Amazon sale.

Moreover, users can benefit from the 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards. Customers can also get unlimited five percent cashback on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Portable SSDs

That said, check out the best deals on portable SSDs during the Amazon festival sale:

S.no Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
1 Sandisk 1TB Portable SSD Rs. 11,500 Rs. 7,499 Buy Now
2 Crucial X9 1TB Portable SSD Rs. 13,700 Rs. 6,999 Buy Now
3 Samsung T7 1TB Portable SSd Rs. 23,999 Rs. 9,499 Buy Now
4 Western Digital 1TB Elements Portable SSD Rs. 20,500 Rs. 7,399 Buy Now
5 Kingston XS1000 1TB Portable SSD Rs. 11,500 Rs. 7,999 Buy Now
6 EVM Elite EnSave Pro External SSD 2TB Rs. 25,999 Rs. 12,999 Buy Now
7 Lenovo PS8 Portable SSD Rs. 21,790 Rs. 10,174 Buy Now
8 HP P900 1 TB Portable SSD Rs. 18,612 Rs. 9,299 Buy Now
