Amazon Great Indian Festival brings heavy discounts on external SSDs
Customers can get up to 70 percent off on external storage
Check out the article to know more about the best deals on portable SSDs
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has arrived, bringing amazing discounts across different categories. The sale also brings some of the best discounts on portable SSDs, which have become crucial in today's world. Whether it be clearing your phone's gallery or storing important documents, portable SSDs always come in handy. And one of the best parts is the fast data transfer, portable design, compact size, and more. So, if you are looking for the best portable SSDs during the Amazon sale, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk about some of the best deals you can get on portable external SSDs during the Amazon GIF Sale. So, without further ado, let's get started.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Offers and Discounts on Portable SSDs
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is currently offering some great discounts on storage devices. To start with, customers can purchase a new high-speed portable SSD at up to 70 percent off. The customers can get the new portable at popular prices with heavy discounts, including SanDisk, Samsung, Crucial, Seagate, and more. For example, the Crucial X9 1TB SSD is currently listed for Rs 6,999. However, with bank discounts and more, you can get it for under Rs 6,000 during the Amazon sale.
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com.
