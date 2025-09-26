Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Offers on Top-Loading Washing Machines During the Sale

SBI credit and debit card users can enjoy an extra 10 percent instant off as part of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 September 2025 20:14 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Offers on Top-Loading Washing Machines During the Sale

Photo Credit: Samsung

Amazon Sale 2025: Samsung 10kg top-load washing machine can be bought at Rs. 24,990

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started earlier this week
  • Prime members received early access on September 22
  • Customers can take advantage of EMI options, exchange offers, and coupons
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 kicked off earlier this week, and is offering lucrative discounts across multiple product categories. As part of the sale event, shoppers are eyeing discounts on personal gadgets like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and even several gaming essentials. The sale also focuses on bringing some big discounts on large home appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines. Here, we have highlighted the best deals on top-loading washing machines. Notably, Amazon Prime members received early access to the sale on September 22, while all other customers on September 23.

As part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, SBI credit and debit cardholders can enjoy an extra 10 percent instant off. Buyers can also take advantage of trade-in offers, flexible EMI options, and promotional coupons to lower costs even more, giving shoppers multiple ways to make the most of the ongoing sale.

Previously, we told you about the top deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, TWS earphones, and home appliances, like refrigerators, air conditioners, and smart TVs. Here, we have compiled a list of the best offers on top-loading washing machines that you should check out.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Top-Loading Washing Machines

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Haier 10.5kg 5 Star Inbuilt Butterfly heater, Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Rs. 37,490 Rs. 24,990 Buy Now
Samsung 10kg 5 Star Ecobubble Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 33,990 Rs. 24,990 Buy Now
LG 9kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 33,990 Rs. 24,990 Buy Now
Voltas Beko 10kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine Rs. 44,990 Rs. 19,990 Buy Now
Godrej 8kg 5 Star Inbuilt Heater Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 34,000 Rs. 19,290 Buy Now
Samsung 7kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 22,500 Rs. 17,490 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2025, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals and Discounts on Mirrorless Cameras on Day 4 of Amazon's Sale

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Offers on Top-Loading Washing Machines During the Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Two Much, Sundarakanda, Janaawar, and More
  2. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price, Features and More Compared
  3. Amazon Sale 2025: Here Are the Top 43-Inch Smart TV Deals on Amazon
  4. Xiaomi 17 to Be Available in a New 1TB Storage Variant on This Date
  5. Nubia Z80 Ultra Will to Launch in October With This Flagship Chipset
  6. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals and Offers on Mirrorless Cameras
  7. OnePlus 15 Showcased in India Ahead of Global Launch Next Month
  8. Best Computer Monitor Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025
  9. Amazon Sale 2025: Here Are the Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 40,000
  10. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs 30,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Bird-Inspired Robot With Innovative Wing Design Achieves Self-Takeoff and Controlled Flight
  2. NASA Prepares 2025 Carruthers Mission to Explore Earth’s Hidden Hydrogen Halo
  3. Nubia Z80 Ultra Launch Timeline, Display and Camera Specifications Teased
  4. Alan Wake 2, Cocoon and Goat Simulator 3 Join PS Plus in October
  5. iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline, Design, Key Specifications Leaked
  6. Xiaomi 17 to Be Available in New 1TB Storage Variant on October 5: Price, Features
  7. Poco F8 Ultra Key Specifications Including Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset Leaked
  8. Oppo Find X9 Listed on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  9. Adobe Integrates Gemini Nano Banana Image Model Into Firefly App
  10. Google Upgrades Gemini 2.5 Flash With Improved Image Understanding and Better Formatting
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »