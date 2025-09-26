Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 kicked off earlier this week, and is offering lucrative discounts across multiple product categories. As part of the sale event, shoppers are eyeing discounts on personal gadgets like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and even several gaming essentials. The sale also focuses on bringing some big discounts on large home appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines. Here, we have highlighted the best deals on top-loading washing machines. Notably, Amazon Prime members received early access to the sale on September 22, while all other customers on September 23.

As part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, SBI credit and debit cardholders can enjoy an extra 10 percent instant off. Buyers can also take advantage of trade-in offers, flexible EMI options, and promotional coupons to lower costs even more, giving shoppers multiple ways to make the most of the ongoing sale.

Previously, we told you about the top deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, TWS earphones, and home appliances, like refrigerators, air conditioners, and smart TVs. Here, we have compiled a list of the best offers on top-loading washing machines that you should check out.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Top-Loading Washing Machines

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link Haier 10.5kg 5 Star Inbuilt Butterfly heater, Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Rs. 37,490 Rs. 24,990 Buy Now Samsung 10kg 5 Star Ecobubble Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 33,990 Rs. 24,990 Buy Now LG 9kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 33,990 Rs. 24,990 Buy Now Voltas Beko 10kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine Rs. 44,990 Rs. 19,990 Buy Now Godrej 8kg 5 Star Inbuilt Heater Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 34,000 Rs. 19,290 Buy Now Samsung 7kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 22,500 Rs. 17,490 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.