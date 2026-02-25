Technology News
Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W Launched Globally: Price, Compatibility

Xiaomi integrates a 4369 sq mm graphite heat dissipation sheet and a dual NTC temperature control system to regulate temperature during charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 February 2026 11:10 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W is sold in black, silver, and orange shades

Highlights
  • The ultra slim 6mm design enables easy magnetic charging on the go
  • It supports up to 15W magnetic wireless charging for smartphones
  • It is compatible with Xiaomi, iPhone, Samsung and Pixel devices
Xiaomi has expanded the availability of its UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W to more global markets, after initially launching the accessory in select Asian regions earlier this year. The compact magnetic charger targets users who want a slim and portable backup power solution without adding noticeable bulk to their smartphones. Designed for devices that support magnetic wireless charging, it works with recent Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung and Google smartphones. The power bank is expected to compete with Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack, and it has a slimmer profile.

Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W Price, Colour Options, Availability

The Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W is currently available in several international markets. It is priced at AUD 69.50 (roughly Rs. 4,500) in Australia, SGD 69.90 (roughly Rs. 5,000) in Singapore and JPY 5,980 (roughly Rs. 3,500) in Japan. The company has not yet confirmed availability in India or other Western markets. It is offered in Graphite Black, Glacier Silver and Radiant Orange colour options.

Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W Features, Specification, Compatibility

The Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank features a 6mm slim body and weighs 98g, making it compact enough for pocket use while attached magnetically to a phone. It uses a high-energy-density silicon-carbon battery with a typical capacity of 5,000mAh and a rated capacity of 3,000mAh at 5V.

The Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank supports up to 15W magnetic wireless charging and delivers up to 7.5W wireless output for iPhone models. Wired charging via the USB Type-C port supports up to 22.5W fast charging. Users can also charge two devices simultaneously using wired and wireless outputs together.

In terms of compatibility, the Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank supports Xiaomi 12 series and newer models, including Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra. It also works with Apple's iPhone 12 series through the latest iPhone 17 series, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to Galaxy S25 Ultra models, and Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series devices, including Pro and Fold variants.

Xiaomi integrates a 4369 sq mm graphite heat dissipation sheet and a dual NTC temperature control system in the Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank to regulate temperature during charging. The accessory also includes multiple safety protections such as overvoltage, overcurrent, short circuit, overcharge and foreign object detection safeguards.

The Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank supports magnetic wireless charging through magnetic induction operating between 120kHz and 147kHz. It measures 98.5 x 71.5 x 6mm and ships with a power bank unit, user manual and warranty card.

Sucharita Ganguly
