Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Mobile Now Available Globally on iOS and Android Devices

Rainbow Six Mobile retains the franchise’s signature tactical 5v5 format across multiple modes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 February 2026 14:14 IST
Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Mobile Now Available Globally on iOS and Android Devices

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Ubisoft's new tactical shooter for mobile devices requires a stable internet connection to play

Highlights
  • Rainbow Six Mobile is free-to-play with optional in-app purchases
  • New mobile-exclusive maps include Restaurant and Summit
  • A new Operator named Deimos joins the roster
Rainbow Six Mobile has been officially launched worldwide on iOS and Android, Ubisoft announced on Monday. It is a free-to-play tactical shooter developed by Ubisoft Montreal in collaboration with several other Ubisoft studios. As per the company, it is a standalone experience built specifically for smartphones, rather than a direct port of its PC and console counterpart. First announced in 2022, the game brings the core gameplay loop of the Rainbow Six franchise to mobile devices, featuring competitive 5v5 matches, destructible environments, and operator-based abilities.

Rainbow Six Mobile Runs on Devices With iOS 13 or Android 9 and Newer Versions 

Rainbow Six Mobile is available as a free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for iOS and Android devices, respectively. The game has various in-app purchases, which typically include cosmetic items, operators, and other optional content.

Players can download and install the game on compatible devices. On iPhone and iPad, the game requires iOS 13.0 or later. It is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices running supported software versions. On Android, Rainbow Six Mobile requires Android 9 or later.

Just like other live service titles, you'll need a stable internet connection to play Rainbow Six Mobile on your iPhone or Android smartphone.

According to Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Mobile retains the franchise's signature tactical 5v5 format across multiple modes. There are matches divided into short, competitive rounds where attackers use drones to gather intel and breach objectives, while defenders fortify locations, deploy traps, and utilise surveillance tools to secure the site.

“Bringing the intensity, strategy, and teamwork of Rainbow Six into a truly mobile-first experience has been both a challenge and a thrill. We're excited for players to discover the depth of the gameplay, the care our team has poured into every detail, and the new ways this version of Siege can be played and enjoyed on the go,” said Olivier Albarracin, Game Director on Rainbow Six Mobile. 

At launch, players can access Bomb, Bomb Rush, and Team Deathmatch in Rainbow Six Mobile.

In Bomb mode, attackers must locate and defuse one of two bomb sites while defenders fortify objectives and prevent entry. Bomb Rush offers a faster-paced variation of the aforementioned mode, designed for shorter play sessions on mobile. The rounds are more streamlined to suit quicker matches while retaining the tactical elements. Team Deathmatch, meanwhile, focuses purely on eliminations, allowing players to engage in faster firefights without objective-based constraints.

Ubisoft Montreal has also adapted destructible environments, one of the most popular features of the Rainbow Six series, to mobile devices. Consequently, players can breach walls, floors, and ceilings to create new sightlines and surprise opponents.

Maps from classic Rainbow Six locations, such as Bank, Border, Clubhouse, Oregon, and Villa, have been ported to the game, while Restaurant and Summit are introduced as two new mobile-exclusive locations. The game features a roster of Operators inspired by the Rainbow Six universe, like Ash, Mute, Dokkaebi and more, each equipped with unique gadgets and abilities.

Ubisoft also announced the kick-off of the first global season: Operation Sand Wraith, following the tactical shooter's global launch. Arriving one week early, the new season is claimed to bring a desert-inspired atmosphere, fresh content, and a new Operator, Deimos. The publisher said that Deimos has been designed as a precise and methodical hunter who can use its unique DeathMARK Tracker ability to lock onto a single enemy and force a one-on-one duel until one of them is taken out.

Rainbow Six Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Launched With Up to 55dB ANC, Hi-Res LHDC Audio Support: Price, Features
