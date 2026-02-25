Insomniac Games has finally announced the release date for Marvel's Wolverine. The PS5 exclusive will launch on September 15, 2026, the studio confirmed in a surprise announcement on its social media channels on Tuesday. Wolverine was previously confirmed to release in fall 2026, but Sony had not announced the launch date.

Marvel's Wolverine Launch Date Confirmed

The confirmation came out of nowhere on X. “Let's cut to the chose: Marvel's Wolverine launches September 15, 2026,” Insomniac said in its post. Curiously, the studio did not unveil a new trailer for Wolverine. The game is also not yet available to pre-order, but it can be wishlisted on the PlayStation Store.

With the announcement, Sony has dispelled fears of Wolverine being delayed beyond fall 2026, a release window that seemed to clash with the launch of GTA 6. The September 15 launch date, however, gives Insomniac Games' next title ample runway after release. Marvel's Wolverine is launching over two months before Grand Theft Auto 6 releases on November 19.

Marvel's Wolverine Details

Wolverine received its first look at gameplay in a trailer unveiled at Sony's State of Play livestream in September 2025. After years of silence on the project, Insomniac finally showed off Logan and his claws in action in a visceral gameplay trailer.

During State of Play, Insomniac also confirmed that Wolverine will be played by Australian actor Liam McIntyre, who previously appeared in the lead role in the second and third seasons of the Spartacus TV series. McIntyre has also voiced poplar video game characters like JD Fenix in Gears of War 4 and Gears 5 and Jedi Master Taron Malicos in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Insominac Games has promised the game will stay true to the Wolverine experience. The gameplay trailer showed plenty of gore and blood, allaying concerns about the game being a sanitised version of popular comic book character.

Marvel's Wolverine will be “original take” on the antihero, telling its own story in a globe-trotting adventure that will take players to the Canadian wilderness, Japan, and the fiction island of Madripoor, which appears in X-Men comics.

Wolverine will also feature a cast of popular Marvel characters, including Mystique, who appeared in the gameplay trailer last year. Insomniac has said that the game's story will focus on Wolverine's “hunt to uncover the secrets of a dark past that keeps eluding him.”