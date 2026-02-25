Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Marvel's Wolverine Will Launch on September 15, 2026, Insomniac Games Confirms

Marvel's Wolverine Will Launch on September 15, 2026, Insomniac Games Confirms

Wolverine was previously slated to launch in fall 2026.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 February 2026 11:35 IST
Marvel's Wolverine Will Launch on September 15, 2026, Insomniac Games Confirms

Photo Credit: Sony/ Insomniac Games

Marvel's Wolverine

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Marvel's Wolverine can be wishlisted on the PlayStation Store
  • The game is not yet available to pre-order
  • GTA 6 releases November 19, 2026
Advertisement

Insomniac Games has finally announced the release date for Marvel's Wolverine. The PS5 exclusive will launch on September 15, 2026, the studio confirmed in a surprise announcement on its social media channels on Tuesday. Wolverine was previously confirmed to release in fall 2026, but Sony had not announced the launch date.

Marvel's Wolverine Launch Date Confirmed

The confirmation came out of nowhere on X. “Let's cut to the chose: Marvel's Wolverine launches September 15, 2026,” Insomniac said in its post. Curiously, the studio did not unveil a new trailer for Wolverine. The game is also not yet available to pre-order, but it can be wishlisted on the PlayStation Store.

With the announcement, Sony has dispelled fears of Wolverine being delayed beyond fall 2026, a release window that seemed to clash with the launch of GTA 6. The September 15 launch date, however, gives Insomniac Games' next title ample runway after release. Marvel's Wolverine is launching over two months before Grand Theft Auto 6 releases on November 19.

Marvel's Wolverine Details

Wolverine received its first look at gameplay in a trailer unveiled at Sony's State of Play livestream in September 2025. After years of silence on the project, Insomniac finally showed off Logan and his claws in action in a visceral gameplay trailer.

During State of Play, Insomniac also confirmed that Wolverine will be played by Australian actor Liam McIntyre, who previously appeared in the lead role in the second and third seasons of the Spartacus TV series. McIntyre has also voiced poplar video game characters like JD Fenix in Gears of War 4 and Gears 5 and Jedi Master Taron Malicos in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Insominac Games has promised the game will stay true to the Wolverine experience. The gameplay trailer showed plenty of gore and blood, allaying concerns about the game being a sanitised version of popular comic book character.

Marvel's Wolverine will be “original take” on the antihero, telling its own story in a globe-trotting adventure that will take players to the Canadian wilderness, Japan, and the fiction island of Madripoor, which appears in X-Men comics.

Wolverine will also feature a cast of popular Marvel characters, including Mystique, who appeared in the gameplay trailer last year. Insomniac has said that the game's story will focus on Wolverine's “hunt to uncover the secrets of a dark past that keeps eluding him.”

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Marvels Wolverine, Wolverine, Insomniac Games, Sony, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W Launched Globally: Price, Compatibility

Related Stories

Marvel's Wolverine Will Launch on September 15, 2026, Insomniac Games Confirms
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Feature a Redesigned, Smaller Dynamic Island
  2. iQOO 15R Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, These Other Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Today: How to Watch Galaxy S26 Series Launch Live
  4. Marvel's Wolverine Launch Date Confirmed, Will Release 2 Months Before GTA 6
  5. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global and Indian Colourways Confirmed
  6. Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Launched With Up to 55dB ANC, Hi-Res LHDC Audio Support
  7. Here's When Apple Might Launch Its First Touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro
  8. NovaPods Go, NovaPods Clips, NovaWatch Active, Ai+ Wearbuds Launched in India
  9. WhatsApp Working on SIM Binding Feature to Comply with DoT's Directive
  10. OnePlus 15R Could to Become More Expensive in India, Tipster Claims
#Latest Stories
  1. Marvel's Wolverine Will Launch on September 15, 2026, Insomniac Games Confirms
  2. Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W Launched Globally: Price, Compatibility
  3. MacBook Pro With OLED Touchscreen, Dynamic Island Said to Launch Earlier Than Expected
  4. Oppo Find N6 Leaked Images Hint at Two Colourways; Minor Design Updates Expected
  5. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro to Feature Redesigned Dynamic Island With Smaller Notch: Report
  6. OnePlus 15R Price in India Could Be Hiked in March, Tipster Claims
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Today: How to Watch Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Buds 4 Series Launch Live
  8. Nike Pegasus 42 Running Shoes Launched in India With New Air Zoom Unit, Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Tags Along
  9. Chandra Detects Giant X-Ray Bubble Around Young Sun-Like Star HD 61005
  10. Honor Magic V6 Design, Red Colourway Teased; Company Touts Durability of Magic V6 Hinge
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »