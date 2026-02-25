Xiaomi 17 lineup will reach the global markets on February 28. The brand is likely to launch the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition models at the launch event. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition is believed to launch internationally under a different name. Xiaomi is yet to confirm this officially, but a fresh leak claims it will carry the Leica Leitzphone branding. The leak also includes alleged live images of the device, revealing the design. The Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi is expected to feature a few design changes over the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition.

Leica Leitzphone Powered by Xiaomi Design Seen in Leaked Images

X user Frank (@Frankforphones) has leaked images that show the purported Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi. The renders show the handset in a black finish, with slight design changes compared to its Chinese counterpart. It appears to sport a uniform rear panel, marking a change from the dual-tone design seen on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition.

As you can see, the Leica logo positioned in the corner of the left side is rotated 90 degrees in the Leica Leitzphone. The Leica branding engraved in the rear camera module has also rotated. The rotary dial around the circular camera module seems unchanged in design. It is expected to offer the same functionality to users as zooming in and out, and adjusting white balance.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 are scheduled to launch in international markets on February 28. They are likely to be accompanied by the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition or the Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi.

The Chinese smartphone maker launched the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition in China in December last year with a price tag of CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,02,000) for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage version.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition features a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display and runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It features a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main camera. a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It is backed by a 6,800mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.