The OnePlus 15R was launched in India in December, 2025, as the company's latest performance-focused smartphone, sitting below the OnePlus 15R is the flagship lineup. The handset was introduced at a starting price tag of under Rs. 50,000 in the country, and now rivals the recently launched iQOO 15R. According to a tipster, however, the mid-flagship could soon witness a MOP (Market Operating Price) revision, beginning as early as next month.

OnePlus 15R Price Hike Tipped

Citing sources, tipster Abhishek Yadav's X post claimed that a price revision for the OnePlus 15R was on the cards. In a subsequent post, the tipster detailed the cost. The 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant of the OnePlus 15R could soon cost Rs. 51,999.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: OnePlus 15R New MOP Pricing Confirmed (From March 1, 2026)



• 12GB + 256GB — ₹51,999

• 12GB + 512GB — ₹56,999



Price revision going live from March 1 across channels. https://t.co/QSNQX5ZLPQ — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 24, 2026

Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration may be revised to Rs. 56,999. In a separate post, tipster Debayan Roy corroborated the revised prices of the OnePlus 15R, mentioning that it could be raised by about Rs. 3,000–Rs. 4,000.

The new MOP for the mid-flagship is anticipated to go live from March 1 across channels, as per the tipster.

For context, the OnePlus 15R was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB configuration, meanwhile, was priced at Rs. 52,999. As part of the offers, customers are eligible to avail of discounts on Axis and HDFC Bank Cards, lowering the effective sale price of the mid-flagship to Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 47,999.

Compared to the 13R, the OnePlus 15R witnessed a price increase of about Rs. 5,000, partly due to the ongoing global shortage of memory components. Despite this, Gadgets 360 staff, in our review, found it to be a handset that struck a compelling balance of near-flagship-grade performance without stretching into the territory of flagship pricing.

The iQOO 15R was launched in India recently, rivalling the OnePlus 15R in terms of both features and pricing. But with the rumoured price revision of the cards, the Vivo sub-brand's mid-flagship could receive an upper hand, at least on paper.