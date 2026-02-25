Technology News
OnePlus 15R Price in India Could Be Hiked in March, Tipster Claims

The new MOP for the mid-flagship is anticipated to go live from March 1 across channels, as per the tipster.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 February 2026 09:00 IST
OnePlus 15R price in India begins at Rs. 47,999 for the base variant

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15R's price in India could be hiked from March 1
  • The 12GB + 256GB base variant may soon cost Rs. 51,999
  • The hike is said to be around Rs. 3,000–Rs. 4,000
The OnePlus 15R was launched in India in December, 2025, as the company's latest performance-focused smartphone, sitting below the OnePlus 15R is the flagship lineup. The handset was introduced at a starting price tag of under Rs. 50,000 in the country, and now rivals the recently launched iQOO 15R. According to a tipster, however, the mid-flagship could soon witness a MOP (Market Operating Price) revision, beginning as early as next month.

OnePlus 15R Price Hike Tipped

Citing sources, tipster Abhishek Yadav's X post claimed that a price revision for the OnePlus 15R was on the cards. In a subsequent post, the tipster detailed the cost. The 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant of the OnePlus 15R could soon cost Rs. 51,999.

Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration may be revised to Rs. 56,999. In a separate post, tipster Debayan Roy corroborated the revised prices of the OnePlus 15R, mentioning that it could be raised by about Rs. 3,000–Rs. 4,000.

The new MOP for the mid-flagship is anticipated to go live from March 1 across channels, as per the tipster.

For context, the OnePlus 15R was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB configuration, meanwhile, was priced at Rs. 52,999. As part of the offers, customers are eligible to avail of discounts on Axis and HDFC Bank Cards, lowering the effective sale price of the mid-flagship to Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 47,999.

Compared to the 13R, the OnePlus 15R witnessed a price increase of about Rs. 5,000, partly due to the ongoing global shortage of memory components. Despite this, Gadgets 360 staff, in our review, found it to be a handset that struck a compelling balance of near-flagship-grade performance without stretching into the territory of flagship pricing.

The iQOO 15R was launched in India recently, rivalling the OnePlus 15R in terms of both features and pricing. But with the rumoured price revision of the cards, the Vivo sub-brand's mid-flagship could receive an upper hand, at least on paper.

OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big, bright display
  • Excellent performance
  • Long lasting battery
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lowlight performance still not great
Read detailed OnePlus 13R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R price in India, OnePlus 15R Price, iQOO 15R, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI)
