OnePlus 16 to Sport Significantly Thinner Bezels Than OnePlus 15, Won't Feature Active Cooling, Tipster Claims

OnePlus 16 could be powered by the yet-to-be-released Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset from Qualcomm.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 February 2026 12:35 IST
OnePlus 16 to Sport Significantly Thinner Bezels Than OnePlus 15, Won't Feature Active Cooling, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 16 is expected to succeed last year's OnePlus 15 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 16 might feature a 200-megapixel rear camera
  • OnePlus 16 is said to pack a 9,000mAh battery
  • OnePlus 15 boasts 1.15 mm-thick bezels
The OnePlus 15 was launched in India in November 2025 as the Chinese smartphone maker's flagship smartphone. The company followed up with the more affordable, performance-focused OnePlus 15R model. While the expected unveiling of the successor to the OnePlus 15 could be months away, leaks regarding it have already started surfacing online. Recently, a report highlighted that the OnePlus 16 could pack a 9,000mAh battery. Now, a tipster claims that the handset will feature significantly thinner bezels around its touchscreen. For context, the OnePlus 15, which sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, boasts 1.15mm-thick bezels.

OnePlus 16 Specifications, Features (Anticipated)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Old Chen Air (translated from Chinese) claims that the rumoured OnePlus 16 will sport less than 1mm-thick bezels on the front. The leaker claims that it would be the only flagship smartphone this year with bezels measuring less than 1mm. However, if this turns out to be true, it would be a significant improvement over its predecessor, the OnePlus 15, which features 1.15mm-thick bezels.

Separately, the leaker also claims that the OnePlus 16 will not be equipped with a built-in active cooling fan for controlling the temperatures during resource-intensive tasks. The smartphone will reportedly also skip capacitive shoulder triggers for gaming. The recently launched iQOO 15 Ultra, positioned as a flagship gaming phone, already has both these features.

Recently, a report highlighted that the OnePlus 16 will be launched later this year with a 200-megapixel periscope-style telephoto camera on the back. It might also carry a 50-megapixel rear camera, paired with a 2-megapixel multispectral sensor to enhance colour accuracy and image quality. It is said to pack a 9,000mAh battery. The company might equip the handset with Qualcomm's rumoured Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, too. However, these details are yet to be confirmed by OnePlus.

The phone is expected to succeed the OnePlus 15, which was launched in India in November 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. The handset is backed by a 7,300mAh battery, paired with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm.

