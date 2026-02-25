Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 is right around the corner. While the company has yet to reveal the products that will be announced, the annual event is expected to witness the launch of the new generation Galaxy S series, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy S26 series. Samsung says it will showcase Galaxy AI features that make the day “easy and effortless”. The tech giant has already commenced the pre-reservations for the phones in India and the global markets.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: How to Watch Live

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event will be held on today, February 25, at 10 am PT/1 pm ET (11:30 pm IST) in San Francisco, California. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and its official YouTube channel. You can also watch the event via the player embedded below.

The South Korean tech conglomerate is marketing its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 as a new way to “make Galaxy AI feel seamlessly integrated from the moment it's in hand”.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Expected Announcements

Samsung has teased the introduction of the next-generation Galaxy S series at the upcoming event, although its monikers are yet to be announced. Per reports, the tech giant may unveil three models — Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The upcoming Samsung lineup is claimed to simplify everyday interactions and “make Galaxy AI feel seamlessly integrated from the moment it's in hand”.

Customers can pre-reserve their spot by paying Rs. 999 to get their hands on the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass and enjoy benefits worth Rs. 2,699 via an e-Store voucher when purchasing the upcoming Galaxy phones, along with other benefits.

Those who pre-reserve and subsequently pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, or Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will be eligible for a free upgrade to the next storage tier, at no additional cost. Apart from this, they are also eligible to participate in a draw with a daily voucher of Rs. 5,000 and a grand voucher worth Rs. 50,000.

In addition to the Galaxy S26 lineup, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series is also rumoured to be unveiled. It is expected to comprise the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Both models may be available in black and white colour options, while the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro could also be offered in a third Apricot colourway. It is, however, expected to be exclusive to the Samsung Online Store.