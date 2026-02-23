Technology News
Xiaomi Pad 8 India Launch Date Announced; Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and 9,200mAh Battery Confirmed

Xiaomi Pad 8 supports the company's Focus Keyboard with backlit keys and a touchpad, as well as the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 February 2026 15:33 IST
Xiaomi Pad 8 India Launch Date Announced; Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and 9,200mAh Battery Confirmed
Highlights
  • Xiaomi Pad 8 was launched in China in September 2025
  • The tablet is finally making its way to global markets, including India
  • The Xiaomi Pad 8 is equipped with a 9,200mAh battery
Xiaomi Pad 8, the company's next tablet model, will be launched in India later this week. The Chinese technology firm recently teased the launch of a computing device, which is now confirmed to be the Xiaomi Pad 8 model. The tablet will launch in global markets, including India. It will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and a 9,200mAh battery. It will work with the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro stylus and works with the company's Focus Keyboard, which has backlit keys and a gesture-enabled touchpad.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Will Launch in India and Markets on February 28

Ahead of the upcoming Xiaomi 17 series launch event, a dedicated landing page on the company's website confirms that the Xiaomi Pad 8 will make its debut on the same date — February 28. The launch event will start at 2pm in Barcelona (that's 6:30pm IST in India), and the company claims that the Xiaomi Pad 8 is its slimmest tablet so far.

The microsite also tells us more about the upcoming Xiaomi Pad 8. It will be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, and it is also likely to run on Android 16 with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 skin. Xiaomi has also revealed that the tablet will be equipped with a 9,200mAh battery.

A recent teaser from the company hinted at an accessory with keys that were lit up. The landing page for the Xiaomi Pad 8 reveals that the Xiaomi Focus Keyboard for the upcoming tablet will have adaptive backlit keys and a touchpad that supports gestures.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is also confirmed to work with the Focus Pen Pro, Xiaomi's buttonless stylus that also supports gestures. More details about the tablet are likely to be revealed over the coming days.

In China, the Xiaomi Pad 8 was launched with the same chipset as the global variant, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. The tablet has an 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD screen, with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It has a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 32-megapixel camera on the front. If the global variant shares additional specifications with its Chinese counterpart, it could support 67W charging and sport a slim 5.75mm profile.

