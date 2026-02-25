Technology News
Oppo Find N6 Leaked Images Hint at Two Colourways; Minor Design Updates Expected

Oppo Find N6 is confirmed to launch soon in China with thin bezels and a Hasselblad-branded rear camera unit.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 February 2026 10:51 IST
Oppo Find N6 Leaked Images Hint at Two Colourways; Minor Design Updates Expected

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N6 will come with upgrades over the Oppo Find N5 (above)

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N6 will launch soon in China
  • New leak shows the alleged design of the foldable
  • Oppo Find N6 is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
The Oppo Find N6 is confirmed to launch in China soon. The company is yet to reveal the design of the phone fully, but purported renders of the foldable have now surfaced online. The renders show the phone in two colour options with a circular rear camera module. The Oppo Find N6 is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. It could feature a 200-megapixel rear camera unit and a 6,000mAh battery. The upcoming handset is expected to succeed the Oppo Find N5 that was unveiled in February last year.

Oppo Find N6 Design, Colour Options (Anticipated)

A Weibo post by user Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) shows purported images of the Oppo Find N6. In the images, the unannounced Oppo handset is seen in purple and white colour options with a circular rear camera design. The foldable appears very similar to the Oppo Find N5.

find n6 oppo weibo leak Oppo Find N6

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Fixed-focus digital cameras

 

The purported images of the Oppo Find N6 suggest a cover display featuring a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The flash unit appears to be repositioned outside the main camera module, slightly different from the rear design of Find N5. The Oppo branding is seen at the bottom of the rear panel. The leak doesn't show the inner screen of the phone.

Oppo already confirmed that the Oppo Find N6 will soon be available in the Chinese market. The exact launch date is still under wraps, but it is rumoured to go official on March 17. It will come with thin bezels and a Hasselblad-branded rear camera setup.

Previously tipped specifications of Oppo Find N6 include an 8.12-inch LTPO UTG 2K inner display and a 6.62-inch cover screen. It is anticipated to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB onboard storage. It could feature a 6,000mAh battery.

The rear camera unit of the Oppo Find N6 is said to include a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It could also feature a 2-megapixel multispectral sensor.

