Nothing Phone 2 was launched on Tuesday as the second smartphone from the UK-based startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei. Unlike its predecessor, the Phone 2 is powered by a flagship-grade Snapdragon chipset and packs a larger battery. The smartphone sports a tweaked Glyph interface that also supports third party apps like Uber and Zomato. It is equipped with a dual rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors. Nothing has promised three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches every two months for the newly launched handset.

Nothing Phone 2 price in India, availability

Nothing Phone 2 price in India is set at Rs. 44,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone is also available in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants, priced at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. It is available in Dark Gray and White colour options and will go on sale via Flipkart and select retail outlets on July 21.

Pre-order pass holders can place orders for the phone starting today, while availing of an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on Axis Bank and HDFC Bank debit and credit card transactions, as well as discounts on official accessories for the Nothing Phone 2.

Customers can also purchase the Nothing Phone 2 via the company's 'Nothing Drops' pop-up stores in various cities, starting with Bengaluru on July 14 at 7pm IST.

Nothing Phone 2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nothing Phone 2 runs on Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 out-of-the-box. The handset sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) LTPO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate that can range between 1Hz and 120Hz, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, along with SGS Low Blue Light and HDR10+ certifications.

Powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with an Adreno 730 GPU, the Nothing Phone 2 is equipped with up to 12GB of RAM along with up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. It is equipped with three high-definition microphones and a dual stereo speaker setup.

In order to capture images and videos, the Nothing Phone 2 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 sensor with EIS, a 114-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. The latter also doubles as a macro camera (4cm), according to the company.

Supported video modes on the Nothing Phone 2 include 4K at 60fps, 1080p at 30 or 60fps, and live HDR at 4K and 30fps. You can also record videos in slow motion at 480fps and time lapses videos at 4K resolution. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera with a 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture for clicking selfies and making video calls.

Just like the Nothing Phone 1, the new handset features the company's unique Glyph Interface, which comprises LED strips located on the rear panel of the smartphone. According to the company, the slightly tweaked design of the interface now includes 33 individually addressable zones, and the phone will support 10 new ringtones and notification sounds. You can also see progress bars from system apps for things like timers or battery charging, or you can check your delivery and pick up progress with third-party apps like Uber and Zomato, with support for more apps is expected soon.

Connectivity options on the Nothing Phone 2 include WiFi 6, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, two ambient light sensors (front and rear), e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The phone is also claimed to support face unlocking, including when the owners face is covered.

The Nothing Phone 2 packs a 4,700mAh battery, which is larger than its predecessor. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset supports 45W PPS wired charging (charging brick sold separately) and the company claims the handset can be fully charged in 55 minutes. The phone can also be charged without cables in 130 minutes with 15W Qi wireless charging. The Nothing Phone 2 also supports reverse wireless charging at 5W, according to the company. It measures 162.1x76.4x8.6mm and weighs 201.2g.

